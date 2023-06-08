UK and US launch first-of-its-kind economic partnership

The Atlantic Declaration agreed by the Prime Minister and the President at the White House today sets out a new plan of action for cooperation on the greatest economic challenges of our time.

The statement recognizes the close UK-US relationship and sets out a new approach which will allow both countries to move faster and cooperate more deeply

The new action plan will see the UK and US strengthen our supply chains, develop the technologies of the future and invest in each other’s industries

The Prime Minister and President Biden have agreed today (Thursday) to a groundbreaking economic partnership that will see our countries work together more closely than ever before across the spectrum of our economic, technological, trade and commercial.

The Atlantic Declaration heralds a new era for the thriving economic relationship between the UK and the US, and builds on decades of very close defense and security cooperation. It applies the same principle that the UK and US will work together in the face of new challenges to our economic partnership, as we have long done for our defense alliance.

This unprecedented bilateral partnership takes a different approach to our economic relationship than we have taken before, recognizing that our economies must move quickly and nimbly to address the challenges we face.

Following their meeting today at the White House, the Prime Minister and President Biden announced new measures under the Atlantic Declaration, an action plan for the future of our partnership. This includes:

Working together to reduce our vulnerabilities across critical technology supply chains, including sharing analysis, developing and deepening our channels for timely coordination and consultation during crises. To support the critical clean energy industry, our net zero ambitions and keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market, the UK and US will launch a new civil nuclear partnership.

An innovative approach that targets specific areas for economic advancement. This includes a commitment in principle to a new UK-US data bridge, which would make it easier for around 55,000 UK businesses to freely transfer data to certified US organizations without the burdensome red tape that translates into about 92.4 million direct savings per year. It also includes the immediate launch of negotiations for a Critical Minerals Agreement.

Increasing international efforts to ensure safe and responsible AI development, starting with an international summit on AI security to be hosted in the UK later this year, welcomed by the US.

Increased cooperation on measures to stop our adversaries from developing and acquiring sensitive technologies that could be used to harm us.

Research collaboration to strengthen UK and US leadership in key future technologies AI, future telecom (5G & 6G), quantum, semiconductors and engineering biology.

New opportunities for increased investment in each other’s economies. President Biden plans to ask the US Congress to designate the UK as a domestic source within the meaning of Title III of the Defense Production Act meaning that British companies can benefit from US government investment on the same basis as firms american. The act has previously been used to accelerate the development of hypersonic weapons.

Our economies are undergoing the biggest change since the industrial revolution, with emerging technologies such as biotechnology and AI transforming the way we live and work. But while these new technologies offer great potential to save lives, grow our economies, and tackle climate change, in the hands of our adversaries they can be used as tools to undermine our national security.

With our highly interconnected economies, our leadership in areas such as emerging technology and our deep-rooted shared values, the UK and US are natural partners to approach these issues together.

This new approach to our economic partnership, which puts the strength of our relationship front and center in addressing the biggest challenges we face, will serve our people and support an open international order. .

The Prime Minister said:

The UK and US have always pushed the boundaries of what the two countries can achieve together. Over the generations we have fought alongside each other, shared intelligence that we don’t share with anyone else, and built the strongest investment relationship in world history. It is only natural that, as we face the biggest transformation in our economies since the industrial revolution, we will look to each other to build a stronger economic future together. The Atlantic Declaration sets a new standard for economic cooperation, propelling our economies into the future so we can protect our people, create jobs and grow our economies together.

Negotiations will begin immediately on many aspects of the partnership, including an agreement on critical minerals. A deal would give buyers of vehicles manufactured using critical minerals processed, recycled or mined by UK companies access to tax credits in line with the US Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act provides an incentive of $3,750 for each vehicle, with conditions including that critical minerals used in its production, primarily used in batteries, are sourced from the US or a country with which the US has a minerals agreement critical.

The UK is already a net exporter of raw materials for EV batteries to the US and this deal will help UK-based firms involved in the mining, recycling and refining of critical minerals, which are supplying EV manufacturers and American batteries taking advantage of this growing industry. This is a sector with companies across the UK, including nickel production in Wales and lithium processing on Teesside.

With a trade relationship worth $279 billion a year, and joint investments totaling over $1 trillion, the US is already our most important trading partner. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced £14bn of new US investment in the UK, demonstrating the importance of this relationship to UK growth and jobs.

Teams from the White House and Downing Street will meet regularly to drive action on the Atlantic Declaration, ensuring it continues to meet the lofty goals the Prime Minister and President Biden have set out today.