International
UK and US launch first-of-its-kind economic partnership
-
The Atlantic Declaration agreed by the Prime Minister and the President at the White House today sets out a new plan of action for cooperation on the greatest economic challenges of our time.
-
The statement recognizes the close UK-US relationship and sets out a new approach which will allow both countries to move faster and cooperate more deeply
-
The new action plan will see the UK and US strengthen our supply chains, develop the technologies of the future and invest in each other’s industries
The Prime Minister and President Biden have agreed today (Thursday) to a groundbreaking economic partnership that will see our countries work together more closely than ever before across the spectrum of our economic, technological, trade and commercial.
The Atlantic Declaration heralds a new era for the thriving economic relationship between the UK and the US, and builds on decades of very close defense and security cooperation. It applies the same principle that the UK and US will work together in the face of new challenges to our economic partnership, as we have long done for our defense alliance.
This unprecedented bilateral partnership takes a different approach to our economic relationship than we have taken before, recognizing that our economies must move quickly and nimbly to address the challenges we face.
Following their meeting today at the White House, the Prime Minister and President Biden announced new measures under the Atlantic Declaration, an action plan for the future of our partnership. This includes:
-
Working together to reduce our vulnerabilities across critical technology supply chains, including sharing analysis, developing and deepening our channels for timely coordination and consultation during crises. To support the critical clean energy industry, our net zero ambitions and keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market, the UK and US will launch a new civil nuclear partnership.
-
An innovative approach that targets specific areas for economic advancement. This includes a commitment in principle to a new UK-US data bridge, which would make it easier for around 55,000 UK businesses to freely transfer data to certified US organizations without the burdensome red tape that translates into about 92.4 million direct savings per year. It also includes the immediate launch of negotiations for a Critical Minerals Agreement.
-
Increasing international efforts to ensure safe and responsible AI development, starting with an international summit on AI security to be hosted in the UK later this year, welcomed by the US.
-
Increased cooperation on measures to stop our adversaries from developing and acquiring sensitive technologies that could be used to harm us.
-
Research collaboration to strengthen UK and US leadership in key future technologies AI, future telecom (5G & 6G), quantum, semiconductors and engineering biology.
-
New opportunities for increased investment in each other’s economies. President Biden plans to ask the US Congress to designate the UK as a domestic source within the meaning of Title III of the Defense Production Act meaning that British companies can benefit from US government investment on the same basis as firms american. The act has previously been used to accelerate the development of hypersonic weapons.
Our economies are undergoing the biggest change since the industrial revolution, with emerging technologies such as biotechnology and AI transforming the way we live and work. But while these new technologies offer great potential to save lives, grow our economies, and tackle climate change, in the hands of our adversaries they can be used as tools to undermine our national security.
With our highly interconnected economies, our leadership in areas such as emerging technology and our deep-rooted shared values, the UK and US are natural partners to approach these issues together.
This new approach to our economic partnership, which puts the strength of our relationship front and center in addressing the biggest challenges we face, will serve our people and support an open international order. .
The Prime Minister said:
The UK and US have always pushed the boundaries of what the two countries can achieve together. Over the generations we have fought alongside each other, shared intelligence that we don’t share with anyone else, and built the strongest investment relationship in world history.
It is only natural that, as we face the biggest transformation in our economies since the industrial revolution, we will look to each other to build a stronger economic future together.
The Atlantic Declaration sets a new standard for economic cooperation, propelling our economies into the future so we can protect our people, create jobs and grow our economies together.
Negotiations will begin immediately on many aspects of the partnership, including an agreement on critical minerals. A deal would give buyers of vehicles manufactured using critical minerals processed, recycled or mined by UK companies access to tax credits in line with the US Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act provides an incentive of $3,750 for each vehicle, with conditions including that critical minerals used in its production, primarily used in batteries, are sourced from the US or a country with which the US has a minerals agreement critical.
The UK is already a net exporter of raw materials for EV batteries to the US and this deal will help UK-based firms involved in the mining, recycling and refining of critical minerals, which are supplying EV manufacturers and American batteries taking advantage of this growing industry. This is a sector with companies across the UK, including nickel production in Wales and lithium processing on Teesside.
With a trade relationship worth $279 billion a year, and joint investments totaling over $1 trillion, the US is already our most important trading partner. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced £14bn of new US investment in the UK, demonstrating the importance of this relationship to UK growth and jobs.
Teams from the White House and Downing Street will meet regularly to drive action on the Atlantic Declaration, ensuring it continues to meet the lofty goals the Prime Minister and President Biden have set out today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-us-launch-first-of-its-kind-economic-partnership
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2023 Winners of Medilink UK and Med-Tech Innovation Awards Announced
- UK and US launch first-of-its-kind economic partnership
- Imran Khan supporters say their businesses are targeted in Pakistan | Imran Khan News
- China set to be excluded from Rishi Sunak’s AI summit in Britain this year
- Air Quality Levels, Bobs Burgers Actor Arrested, Florida Neighborhood Shooting
- Big Ten’s 2024 football schedule, explained: What you need to know about format and rivalry impact
- Build a Vision AI application using Java and Spring Boot
- 10 Controversial Bollywood Love Triangles: From Rekha-Amitabh-Jaya to Salman-Aishwarya-Vivek
- Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket with children in Tamil Nadu temple and posts a video
- H&M Foundation doubles grant to accelerate fashion industry transformation
- Stock market today: Asian stocks slide after Wall Street tech selloff
- Scottish gorges become centers of innovation in climate and nature