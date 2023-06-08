International
StartUP Alumna Wins Prestigious Fulbright Entrepreneurship Award | FIU news
Alumna Patricia Garcia ’21 is gearing up for the experience of a lifetime as the newest recipient of the Fulbright/University College London Entrepreneurship Award.
Garcia was waiting to hear back about the jobs she applied for after recently getting a master’s degree elsewhere, and a little frustrated that things weren’t moving faster for her. “When suddenly I understand THIS that was why my path was opening up – I was going to spend a year in London!” she said laughing.
The prestigious award is given to only one person in the United States each year. Garcia will study at University College London for a year to earn her second postgraduate degree, a master’s in entrepreneurship from her school of management.
Garcia majored in interdisciplinary engineering and minored in business management at FIU. A self-made entrepreneur who as an FIU undergraduate created unitrifts—a gamified resale platform for college-brand gear that allows buyers and sellers to track their environmental impact—Garcia has the real-world credentials to benefited as much as possible from this international enrichment. experience.
“The Fulbright Award is the opportunity of a lifetime,” says Garcia excitedly. “I’m really eager to spend time overseas and explore how business is done outside the U.S. For example, what does scaling look like in Europe and other parts of the world? What are the different ways to start your business?”
During her time as a student, Garcia was inspired by FIU’s global lens, which led her to further develop her passion for entrepreneurship and innovation. In fact, Garcia credits much of her academic success and her selection for the highly competitive Fulbright UCL Entrepreneurship Award to her time spent being mentored by Initial FIU director and co-founder Robert Hacker.
It was under Hacker’s tutelage that Garcia learned how to create powerful and engaging pitch decks, presentations that immediately caught the attention of funders and explained the basics of her company in a compelling way.
“Although my first competitions offered few prizes, I made the most of the resources I had and used these as opportunities to improve my level, strengthen my presentation skills and network within the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Garcia . , who has won over 20 national pitch competitions and raised over $90,000 in funding while maintaining full ownership of her company.
“Patricia’s uncompromising tenacity and unique focus on her goals make her an exceptional presenter and outstanding entrepreneur,” says Hacker, who in April was attending the global technology conference eMerge Americas in Miami Beach with Garcia when she received the news of her award. “The one-year Fulbright award experience in London will serve to strengthen her already considerable skills and provide her with a global perspective on entrepreneurship.”
A December 2022 graduate of the University of Southern California, who chose Garcia to deliver the commencement remarks in recognition of her startup success, she earned a master’s degree in product development and is now looking forward to her new adventure . Time spent honing her entrepreneurial skills in London will bring Garcia one step closer to her ultimate goal: returning to her hometown to give back to the institutions that inspired, supported and encouraged her throughout her journey as innovator and small business owner.
“My long-term goal is to serve as the director of innovation or entrepreneurship for a local university,” said Garcia, who describes herself as a Miami girl at heart. “As the first entrepreneur in my family, I was able to take the lessons learned during my time at FIU to build my company from scratch and learn from my mistakes. It is these critical and hard-won lessons that inspire me to shape the next generation of entrepreneurs in South Florida.”
Like the founders and administrators of StartUP FIU, Garcia is a strong believer that entrepreneurship can be a powerful catalyst for social mobility and wealth creation, especially for members of traditionally underserved communities. As a young Hispanic woman, Garcia is aware of the challenges many young entrepreneurs face, especially when it comes to securing funding, finding opportunities and accessing the established entrepreneurial network.
“That’s why I’m so grateful that individuals like Bob Hacker challenged me to take risks and keep working toward my goals,” Garcia said. “He believed in me at times when I didn’t think I could. He knew how to push me beyond my comfort zone because he saw my potential to achieve greater things.”
