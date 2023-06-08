Call for the awarding of honorary degrees, recognition of outstanding university professors





A Nobel laureate, a veterinarian who works with people and pets experiencing homelessness and a leader in international development will be among seven recipients of honorary degrees next week during convocation ceremonies at the University of Guelph . About 3,300 graduates will pass the convocation stage during 13 ceremonies that will take place from June 13-16. Ceremonies for all seven U of G colleges are expected to draw more than 10,000 family members and friends to the Guelph Gryphons Athletic Centre. Honorary degrees will be awarded as follows: Denham Jolly B. Denham Jolly ZB Denham Jolly founded the Black Business and Professional Association, ran a number of businesses, and founded and served as president of Milestone Communications, which launched FLOW 93.5 FM, the first Black-owned radio station in Canada. Honored with the Order of Canada, he has spoken out against anti-black racism and other forms of discrimination, including publishing the 2017 Toronto Book Award-winning memoir In Black: My Life. Dr. Michelle Lem Dr. Michelle Lem Dr. Michelle Lem is president, founder and director of Community Veterinary Outreach, a pioneering registered charity that supports individuals, families and their pets experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. A graduate of the University of Gs Ontario Veterinary College, Dr. Lem has studied the effects of pet ownership on street-involved youth and has been recognized with numerous awards, including a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. Dr. Michael McCloskey Dr. Michael McCloskey Dr. Michael McCloskey has drawn on his veterinary training and dairy farming experience as an advocate of the dairy industry’s contributions to food security, environmental sustainability and rural communities. He founded Select Milk Producers, a dairy cooperative, pioneered innovative milk processing technology and new dairy products, and founded Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana that models sustainability practices. Dr. David Scars Dr. David Scars During more than four decades in international development, Dr. David Nabarro is focused on improving health access and health care of the poorest people. He served as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Food Security and Nutrition and Under-Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change. A recipient of the World Food Prize, he co-founded the Geneva-based 4SD Foundation to help address the challenges of sustainable development. Mona Stonefish (Photo: Bisi Alawode Photography) Dr. Mona Stonefish Dr. Mona Stonefish, Bear Clan, Potawatomi, Bkejwanong, Three Fire Confederacy, is a recognized leader in decolonization of education, social justice, disability studies, arts and activism, and Nishnaabe language, culture and tradition. A recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, she worked with the United Nations as a delegate for the International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People on human rights and Nishnaabe language, culture and tradition, and testified for Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission . Dr. Donna Strickland Dr. Donna Strickland A co-winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics for groundbreaking inventions in laser physics, Dr. Donna Strickland was the fifth Canadian and the first Canadian woman and the third woman overall to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics. A professor at the University of Waterloo and a member of the joint graduate program in physics run by U of G and Waterloo, she co-invented the chirped pulse amplification that is widely used in data storage, materials manufacturing and medicine. Dr. Valerie Tarasuk Dr. Valerie Tarasuk A leading global researcher and prominent public health nutrition researcher, Dr. Valerie Tarasuk has led important studies to understand the experiences of food insecurity among low-income families and homeless youth in Canada, including the roles of food banks, food programs and the rest of the community. food programs. A U of G applied human nutrition graduate, she is the principal investigator of PROOF, a research program to identify policy interventions to reduce household food insecurity. Inside Whiteside Inside Whiteside U of G will also name Brenda Whiteside as an Honorary Fellow of the University for her many contributions to U of G student life over nearly two decades as associate vice president (student affairs). During the convocation, U of G will honor six recently retired faculty members. Two faculty members will be appointed as Professor Emerita of the University: Dr. Jacqueline Murray A professor of history and former dean of the College of Arts, Murray is internationally recognized for her scholarship on sexuality and gender. Dr. Jan Sargeant An internationally recognized veterinary epidemiologist, Sargeant is a professor in the Department of Population Medicine at OVC and the inaugural director of the U of Gs Center for Public Health and Zoonoses. Four retired faculty members will be named University Professor Emeritus: Dr. Mike Dixon A professor in the School of Environmental Sciences at the Ontario Agricultural College and director of Gs Controlled Environment Systems Research Leadership, Dixon is a global leader in space-based agriculture and advanced life support research. Dr. Dave Kelton A professor in the Department of Population Medicine at OVC, Kelton is internationally recognized for his epidemiologic research of dairy cattle health and welfare. Dr Clive Thomson A professor in the School of Languages ​​and Literature, Thomson is an internationally recognized scholar of French literature. Dr. Chris Whitfield A professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology in the College of Biological Sciences, Whitfield is a leading researcher in antimicrobial resistance.

