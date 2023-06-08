Public art brightens the new Bayswater Station





From large-scale murals and seating sculptures to detailed digital designs, the public art pieces for Bayswater’s New METRONET Station Project have something to appeal to just about everyone. Created by eight local artists of varying backgrounds, experience and styles, the artworks capture and celebrate Bayswater’s distinct identity and will be installed in stages. Splashes of color can already be seen on the noise walls along Whatley Crescent and the mural on the new Leake Street underpass will start to take shape mid-year. Read all about the designs and see artwork locations. Leake Street Underpass Mural Emily Jackson’s mural of local flora and fauna will illuminate the walls and ceilings of the new Leake Street underpass and surrounding area. Seated sculpture Award-winning and internationally renowned Noongar artist Peter Farmer, in collaboration with Miranda Farmer and Jason Hirst, has created two functional seated sculptures – Kaarl and Kiep (fire and water). The sculptures will create a strong statement and bring color and light to the station entrance area outside the station’s main entrance. Statement of entrance to the station Andrew Frazer will create bright and vibrant murals in several locations around the station, featuring the Noongar place name for Bayswater, Biraliny, brought to life through Andrew’s typography and textured style, and designs and patterns by Noongar artist Jade Dolman . Botanical murals along the noise walls More than 150 meters of living flora and fauna will bring splashes of color to sections of the buzzing walls along Whatley Crescent and Railway Parade. Joanna Brown’s hand-drawn botanical elements will help create a sense of arrival at the station. Station platform artwork Detailed graphic illustrations of Bayswater’s rich history will engage passengers as they wait for the train at each platform. Nathanael Whale’s artwork celebrates two sides of Bayswater – the historic town center and the river – with elements drawn from the Bayswater Historical Society, community members and Catherine May’s book, The Changes They’ve Seen. Digital and sound memorial bridge artwork Local artist Leon Ewing will create an audio-visual tribute to the old Baysie Bridge. Using the original low-clearance LED display and audio recordings taken from the bridge, the artwork will keep the bridge’s reign of terror alive by counting virtual truck crashes from the height of the old bridge. Integrated artwork and poetry Local writer Nandi Chinna will create a written piece about the “ribbon element” of the landscape surrounding the station. Her artwork will be complemented by images from Noongar artist Jade Dolman. All of these public artworks are delivered under the METRONET Public Art Strategy, which aims to create enjoyable areas for local communities by supporting opportunities for emerging and established Indigenous and Noongar artists.

