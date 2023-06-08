International
Fifteen FSU Gilman scholars will travel the world
Fifteen Florida State University students will build foreign language skills and experience culture abroad this summer after earning scholarships throughBenjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program.
The Gilman Scholarship is awarded by the US Department of State and gives students the opportunity to study or intern in foreign countries with the goal of building skills in different languages and cultures and preparing individuals for a globalized world.
Gilman allows participants to tailor the program to their education and interests, said Jesse Wieland, associate director of the Office of National Scholarships.
“What makes the Gilman Scholarship such a fantastic award is its degree of flexibility, said Weiland. Students can apply their funds toward research opportunities, traditional studies and classroom-based experiences, or internships. FSU’s strong network of international opportunities makes it significantly easier for students to find programs that match their academic or professional aspirations.
The Gilman Scholarship Program was established in 2001 and is named after the late Benjamin Gilman, who served 30 years in the US House of Representatives and chaired the House Foreign Relations Committee.
Sophie Allen is a double major in psychology and biomathematics whose research interest focuses on memory. She is continuing that work at the University of Toronto in Canada, where she has already attended a conference on memory research.
I really want to gain more knowledge about memory and really refine the questions I want to ask as I look to go to graduate school, she said. Toronto is a center for memory research, so I was very excited to have an opportunity to not only go abroad, but come here.
Allen, who hails from Wauchula, Florida, joked that Gilman’s win meant she finally got to get her passport.
Juliana Cano, of Miami, said she also hasn’t traveled much and is excited to go to Valencia, Spain, for two months. Cano called Gilman’s win surreal.
“I’ve always been a big dreamer and wanted to explore and my mom always encouraged that,” she said. Growing up with a single mom, I never traveled, so I want to take every opportunity to travel and learn about different cultures.
Cano is an English major majoring in editing, writing and media who is entering her senior year this fall.Thanks to her Colombian roots, she speaks Spanish.
Latin American Spanish is different, but I will take some of the language with me, she said. I have always been fascinated with Spain and wanted to connect with people who speak Spanish.
Shantae James is a double major in international affairs and political science and will be a senior this fall. She will travel to various European countries from Prague, Czech Republic, while pursuing her interest in human rights.
Prague’s location allows for travel to many other countries with ease, she said. We are taking an excursion to Auschwitz in Poland for more in-depth knowledge of the Holocaust.
James, who is from Montego Bay, Jamaica, said that before landing in Prague, she will stop in Barcelona for two weeks to work with a food rescue organization that provides aid to migrants in Spain. Gilman’s experience is one she feels will benefit her for years to come.
Gilman offers all kinds of networking and engagement opportunities with their alumni, she said. I look forward to it in the future. Right now, I’m really excited to go.
Wieland encouraged interested students to attend Gilman.
Students are able to apply and secure funding through the Gilman Scholarship up to a full year in advance of their study abroad program, and there are two separate application cycles in the fall and spring,” he said.
For more information, visithttps://onf.fsu.edu.
This year’s Gilman winners, their primary country and destination are:
Sophie Allen
Dual major in Psychology and Biomathematics, Canada
Mishalynn Brown
Communications, United Kingdom
Juliana Cano
English, Spain
Kayla costume
Finance, United Kingdom
Lucas Deininger
Engineering, United Kingdom
Valentina Fajardo
Engineering, France
Nicolas Florez-Ortiz
Theatre, United Kingdom
Laila Hayes
Medicine, Spain
Shantae James
Double major in International Relations and Political Science, Czech Republic
Jasmine LaCue
International Affairs, Japan
Lindsey Loheac
Biological Sciences, Costa Rica, Thailand, South Africa
Diana Morillo
International Affairs, Morocco
Ari Rodriguez Urdaneta
Hospitality and Tourism, Taiwan
Vi Rogers-Rivera
Political Science, Spain
Mary Taylor
Psychology, United Kingdom
