Remarks by Vice President Harris at the US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting

Atlantis Conference Center

Paradise Island, Bahamas

The Vice President: Thank you, Prime Minister Davis. And I congratulate you and your country on the upcoming 50th anniversary of independence.

I understand, in your opinion, that I am the highest elected official of the United States to visit the Bahamas since independence 50 years ago. And it is truly my honor to be here and co-host this gathering with you.

And to all the leaders of CARICOM and the Caribbean who are here today, I thank you for the work we have done over the past two years. And congratulations on the 50th anniversary of CARICOM.

As a neighbor, the United States shares ties and interests with the countries of the Caribbean. Our partnership, we strongly believe, is essential to our mutual security and prosperity.

Our nations have extensive people-to-people ties. In fact, in the United States this month, we celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Strengthening US-Caribbean relations is a priority for me, as it is for President Joe Biden. And these meetings have proven – I believe, at the leadership level, have proven to be very important and essential to the strength of these relationships.

This is, in fact, the fourth multilateral meeting I have organized with Caribbean leaders. I first assembled this group and asked them to join me virtually in April of 2022, where I committed to the leaders here that we would meet at least once a year. Then we met in person in Los Angeles last June at the Summit of the Americas. And last September, a smaller group of us met in Washington, DC

Throughout these engagements, we have discussed the priorities of the leaders at this table and identified specific areas of cooperation. Then, after those conversations, I often raised the issues we discussed with other world leaders and—outside the Caribbean—and worked on those priorities in Washington, DC.

Since we last met, I believe we have made significant progress.

Regarding the existential threat of the climate crisis, Caribbean countries are on the front lines. We have discussed, for example, powerful storms that can wipe out economic progress; low-lying islands facing erosion, flooding and deadly storm surges from rising seas.

These discussions resulted in the launch of our US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis—or, as we call it, PACC 2030—last year at the Summit of the Americas. PACC 2030 is designed to help accelerate the Caribbean’s transition to clean energy and promote energy security and climate resilience.

Since we last met in Los Angeles, the United States has helped facilitate clean energy projects across the region.

I will offer a few examples: in Saint Lucia, the work we have done so far to deploy solar microgrids to supply schools, hospitals and water treatment plants; Dominica and St. Kitts, to develop commercial geothermal energy projects; Antigua and Barbuda, to train a clean energy workforce; and the Dominican Republic, to integrate battery storage into their energy grid.

Our work together has also helped build capacity for disaster preparedness. For example, the NOAA administrator led a group of US export experts to Barbados to support regional resilience, including early warning systems and sharing climate information with communities.

We created a network of Caribbean-based scientific experts to create new methods for climate mitigation and adaptation.

And in Jamaica, we’re helping to develop a commercial national emergency and communications-communications-forgiveness infrastructure.

Since the last meeting, we have also worked to bring investors to the Caribbean to identify new opportunities for clean energy infrastructure, including trade missions. We have provided $28 million in food security assistance. And we’ve invested in the Barbados-led Blue-Green Investment Corporation, which we expect to unlock up to $210 million over three years.

And today, I’m pleased to announce additional PACC 2030 investments.

One, specifically, a $20 million investment in the Caribbean Climate Investment Program to help leverage the private sector to partner with Caribbean nations to develop more clean energy technologies, such as microgrids and energy storage systems. energy, and to help businesses become more energy efficient in their operations. .

And, second, an investment of $15 million to support emergency response efforts and strengthen the capacity of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. This investment aims to help develop new early warning systems and pre-position first aid equipment and generators.

As a follow-up to this meeting, in fact, tomorrow the Atlantic Council and RMI will be hosting a PACC 2030 summit here in Nassau. There, we will work with these and other organizations to facilitate connections between the United States government, the private sector, NGOs and philanthropic organizations, and officials here in the Caribbean to identify, build and operate new renewable energy projects. clean.

Another key area of ​​our work with the Caribbean, through PACC 2030, is increasing access to development finance. To that end, earlier this week, I met with the new President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, and informed him that the United States will lead a diplomatic campaign for multilateral reform of the development banks.

My conversations with leaders at this roundtable helped inform our administration’s approach. We demand more available and — availability of low-cost concessional financing for the nations in the Caribbean. And we believe that addressing the climate crisis should be a critical part of the World Bank’s mission.

More broadly, the new debt should include disaster clauses to allow for a pause in debt payments immediately following a natural disaster.

And, three, we want the bank to better mobilize the private sector in support of these goals.

The implementation of these reforms will have a major impact on Caribbean countries and we aim to achieve these key reforms by the G20 meeting this autumn.

At my invitation, President Banga will join our meeting today in practically a few minutes.

On the issue of safety, too many people in all our countries are dying from gun violence. I will reiterate that our administration is committed to preventing arms trafficking. We are committed to stopping arms and ammunition shipments and holding traffickers accountable.

And today, I am pleased to announce that the United States Department of Justice will create a new position, a Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions Coordinator, who will help maximize information sharing between our countries on support the criminal prosecution of traffickers.

That effort will be aided by the bipartisan Safe Communities Act, which President Biden signed into law last year, and includes new federal criminal offenses for firearms trafficking and straw purchases.

In addition, through US law enforcement agencies, we are supporting a recently established Caribbean Crime Weapons Intelligence Unit in Trinidad and Tobago to train officers in firearms investigations and assist in the conduct of criminals before justice.

And we will establish a Haiti International Investigative Unit in cooperation with the Haitian National Police to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of firearms and human trafficking that affects the entire region.

More broadly on the Haiti issue: First, I will say that our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to all those affected by, just this week, the floods and the earthquake. The international community must continue to support the Haitian people in light of the devastating humanitarian and security crisis in that country.

The United States supports the development of a multinational force in Haiti. And today I am pleased to announce $53.7 million in new humanitarian aid for Haiti. In addition, our administration will support the extension of HOPE-HELP trade preferences for Haiti, which are due for renewal in 2025.

Finally, in response to long-standing requests from our Caribbean partners, I am pleased to announce that the Biden-Harris administration has begun the process to establish an expanded diplomatic presence in the Eastern Caribbean, including two new embassies.

In conclusion: from the climate crisis, development financing, security, Haiti and diplomatic presence, we have made substantial progress in the last two years based on shared priorities, many of which have been shaped and discussed through these conventions that we have. had during the last two years.

We are neighbors in the Western Hemisphere. And the security and prosperity of this region requires the kind of cooperation and partnership that we have developed and continued to grow over the past two years.

It is the full intention of our administration and the United States to continue this good work, knowing, of course, that there is more to be done, but that progress has been made.

And so, once again I thank the leaders at this table and, Mr. Prime Minister, you again for hosting us.

END

###