During the anthropopause, animals moved more freely
A new study used GPS data to track the movements of 43 mammal species around the globe before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that the animals were able to move more freely during quarantines.
The findings, made by an international team of scientists, are significant because they show that the effect of the human footprint on animals is not limited to physical infrastructure.
This study shows that in general, it is not only infrastructure, houses and roads that affect wildlife, but also its people, said the co-author of the study. Roland Caseresearch professor at North Carolina State University and director of the Biodiversity Laboratory at North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. In the past, we’ve talked about the human footprint consisting of all the infrastructure we have on the planet. We never managed to untangle the people from the infrastructure because they were always together. In this case, the lockdown separated the people from the infrastructure, so we were able to isolate how much influence the people themselves have.
Published in the magazine science, the study was designed to tell the full story of how the anthropopause’s reduction in human activity to limit the spread of COVID-19 affected mammals. The researchers used GPS tracking data for 2,300 individual animals around the world to compare their movement during the 2020 strandings with their movements in the same period a year earlier.
ABSTRACT spoke to the Kays about their findings and their implications for wildlife.
ABSTRACT: What was your main role in this study?
Roland Case: My role was to help connect all the different scientists who collect data on animal movement. Around the world, scientists are transmitting vast amounts of data every day about the whereabouts of animals. We run a database called Movebankwhich we used to help scientists collect and standardize their data.
COPING: How did your team compare animal movement before and after the pandemic?
Kays: We needed a standard way to compare animal tracking data across studies that have different methodologies. You can have a researcher follow an animal every 10 minutes, giving you a really good record of animal movement. For another animal, a scientist might have tracked the animal every 10 hours. So we looked at what we called one-hour displacement and 10-day displacement, which is just how far an animal moved in one hour or in 10 days.
COPING: When you looked at the movements of the animals that changed the most, you found that animals moved less in an hour, an average of 12% overall. In the areas with the strictest lockdowns, you saw an increase, on average, of 73% in the number of animals that moved over 10 days. What does it all mean?
Kays: We found that there was a reduction in short-term movements, or small movements that can be attributed to animals avoiding humans during their daily activities. We also found that they moved farther in the long term, which we think is due to the increased permeability of the landscape. With fewer people and perhaps less traffic, the animals were able to move more for longer periods of time.
COPING: You reported that in areas with a larger human footprint, animals were on average 36% closer to roads. What will she say?
Kays: Typically, animals are avoiding the roads, and now we know that human activity on the roads is causing them to stay away. But during the pandemic, animals were spending more time closer to roads in areas with high human traffic. One of the complicated things about this study is that in different parts of the world, and in different habitats, there were more or less people in different areas during the pandemic. People were in the neighborhood, but maybe not downtown. Some parks had more activity and some less because they were closed. This made it difficult to conduct the study on a global scale. But displacements around roads in these areas of high human footprint was a finding that was consistent.
