Christopher Furlong/Getty Images When the spread of the coronavirus pandemic caused congestion in the first months of 2020, people stayed at home and traffic volumes dropped quickly. As a result, many animals began to travel longer distances and were willing to move closer to roads, according to a new study. STUDY in the diary Science. The researchers looked at the movements of over 2,000 animals from 43 mammal species that were being tracked with GPS devices around the world. This included everything from cougars in California, elephants in South Africa to reindeer in Norway. It turns out that, on average, animals traveled 73% farther during the initial COVID lockdowns than during the same time period a year earlier. Animals also moved 36% closer to roads. The findings provide new insight into the ways in which everyday human behavior can directly affect the lives of wildlife populations. From pandemic lockdowns, an opportunity Marlee Tuckera researcher at Radboud University, says she and her colleagues knew beforehand explorative that animals living in places with high human presence tended to move less. “We weren’t able to tell why that was,” says Tucker, who says roads and other human structures can act as physical barriers, for example, or human activities can affect the availability of food resources. When the jams started, she says, “we thought, ‘Oh, this is kind of a unique opportunity that we can actually separate or isolate the effects of human mobility.'” While they saw some variability between species and individuals, their study shows that many mammals can quickly adapt to sudden changes in the amount of road traffic. “That was quite exciting to see,” says Tucker, “because it shows that animals still have the ability to change their behavior in response to our changing behavior.” Wildlife management data The work attracted the attention of Colleen Cassady St. Claira professor of biological sciences at the University of Alberta who was not involved in the study but wrote a commentary accompanying its results. “Usually it’s not possible to separate the effects of road infrastructure from the effects of traffic. So, in a sense, this was a huge global experiment, on a scale that’s never been done before,” says St. Clair. Understanding how animals react to road traffic could be important for managing wildlife and protected areas, she says. In Canada’s Banff National Park, for example, roads were temporarily closed recently TOLD to improve the quality of habitat available to wildlife. “Changes in road traffic,” says St. Clair, “can profoundly affect other species and their use of landscapes.”

