Striving for a resilient ocean on World Ocean Day





We have many reasons to honor and celebrate the ocean today on World Ocean Day. We are all deeply connected to the ocean, even if we live far from its shore. The ocean sustains life on our planet. Tiny organisms in the ocean, called phytoplankton, produce more than half of the oxygen we breathe! It regulates climate, provides food, supports cultural practices, jobs and recreation. And, like a sponge, it absorbs carbon pollution from human activities, slowing the amount of carbon dioxide that builds up in the atmosphere. But this comes at a cost. The absorption of carbon dioxide is making seawater corrosive (or acidic) through a chemical reaction. We call this process ocean acidification. like carbon pollution continues to rise, the ocean may become more corrosive. Ocean acidification threatens marine life and coastal communities. Ocean acidification: An ‘invisible’ process with visible consequences Watch and share the video above about the impacts of ocean acidification and what we’re doing to help. While we can’t see ocean acidification happening with the naked eye—because it’s a chemical reaction—we can see its impacts on marine life and coastal communities. Corrosive seawater makes it difficult for shell-building organisms such as oysters, clams and crabs to grow and maintain their protective shells. Research shows that ocean acidification can also impairs the sense of smell in fish like coho salmon, making them vulnerable to predators. Ocean acidification, combined with warming sea temperatures and low dissolved oxygen in seawater, can disrupt marine ecosystems globally and locally. Washington state is particularly vulnerable. The marine environment of our state is quite diverse and productive; however, ocean acidification threatens marine life, food security, cultural practices, fisheries, and the shellfish industry. Robust monitoring to support resilient marine ecosystems Our marine monitoring team measures ocean acidification conditions at 28 locations in Puget Sound and several along the coast. In 2018, we established the first statewide ocean acidification monitoring program in the country. We measure water conditions monthly in the greater Puget Sound and the state’s coastal bays. We then create maps to identify regional acidification hotspots. Ocean acidification conditions tend to fluctuate each year, and our long-term monitoring program allows us to collect baseline data on what acidification looks like in Washington’s marine waters and predict how conditions may change in the future. Our work is not done as we collect data and measure conditions. As we continue to learn more, we coordinate with partners across the country and along the coast, sharing information with tribes, scientists, shellfish farmers, natural resource managers and the public. Together, we are working to tackle acidification and help marine ecosystems become resilient. Taking steps to reduce pollution We are implementing policies designed to reduce carbon pollution, which is the ultimate cause of ocean acidification. In 2020, the state legislature set limits to reduce greenhouse gas emission levels by 45% by 2030 and by 95% by 2050. These goals will be met through the Climate Commitment Act, the Fuel Standard of Clean, zero emission vehicles and more. As other states and countries follow suit, we can limit the damage caused by ocean acidification here in Washington. We are also reducing excess nutrients from human sources, which is another stressor for marine organisms. Our work aims to reduce excess nutrients, such as nitrogen, to improve water quality and help maintain healthy levels of dissolved oxygen for marine animals. Want to learn more? You can help. Part of honoring the ocean is understanding what we can do to support a resilient ocean. Learn more about the ocean and how is climate change a triple threat to the ocean. You can help reduce the risks of climate change. Take steps to reduce greenhouse gases and carbon pollution. This can include using alternative transportation, using low-impact energy, and even avoiding food waste. Follow our blog posts on climate change, Puget Sound and what you can do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ecology.wa.gov/Blog/Posts/June-2023/Striving-for-a-resilient-ocean-on-World-Ocean-Day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos