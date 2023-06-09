Uruguay commits to creating new marine protected area around Isla de Lobos – National Geographic Society Newsroom





Montevideo, Uruguay (June 8, 2023) As people around the world prepare to commemorate World Oceans Day, in Uruguay, Gerando Amarilla, Deputy Minister of the Environment, announced the government’s commitment to create a new marine protected area (MPA) around the island Lobos Island. The nomination will be made in the coming months. This future marine reserve represents the current administration’s first step toward the ambitious goal set by President Luis Lacalle to protect 30% of Uruguay’s waters by 2030. Currently, Uruguay has less than 1% protected coverage of its marine ecosystems. In December 2022, the Ministry of Environment recommended seven marine priority areas for conservation. At the same time, it decided to initiate projects for the inclusion of three of these areas in the National System of Protected Areas (SNAP) during this administration. Isla de Lobos is the first of these that will soon be designated as a marine protected area. Pristine Seas first visited Uruguay in March 2021 to conduct an expedition in partnership with the Uruguayan National Navy to deep-water reef systems along the continental shelf located 100 miles offshore. The team returned to Uruguay in December 2021 to research Isla de Lobos and Bajo de Mejillones in collaboration with local partners. Based on their findings, they developed scientific reports that were presented to President Luis Lacalle Pou in 2022. Since these expeditions, Pristine Seas has continued to collaborate with local partners including Mar Azul Uruguayo, Karumb, Uruguayan scientists, the National Navy and the Ministry of the Environment, to support efforts to create marine reserves in Uruguayan waters. This announcement by Uruguay marks a turning point in its relations with the sea. We congratulate the government on this important commitment, which we hope will be the first of many that will lead Uruguay to protect its extremely valuable marine ecosystems, said Alex Muoz, National Geographics Pristine Seas director for Latin America. ## AROUND CLEAR SEAS Pristine Seas works with indigenous and local communities, governments and other partners to help protect vital places in the ocean using a unique combination of research, community engagement, policy work and strategic communications and media. Since 2008, our program has conducted 39 expeditions around the world and helped establish 26 marine reserves, covering more than 6.5 million square kilometers of ocean.

