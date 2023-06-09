What were they smoking in Woking? Council Taxpayers should be told | Nils Pratley

Wgetting into the roller coaster business of commercial property development is tough. Look at the share prices of the two FTSE 100 titans, considered the most diversified and solid operators in the sector. Since the 2008-09 financial crisis, which caused commercial property prices to crater, Landsecs shares have been as high as 350p and as low as 13 and are currently at 626p. The trajectory of British Lands is similar.

Their investors collect dividends (most of the time), mostly financed by rental income, but they also know that asset values ​​can be volatile. Less diversified firms have done much worse. Intu, a former shopping center giant, collapsed in 2020 and an air of financial crisis has hung over Hammerson for years. This is territory for conservative financing and strong risk management safeguards.

Not the right place, you would think, for a small Surrey council to borrow up to its eyeballs and take a concentrated investment in an attempt to offset a squeeze on budgets elsewhere. But read section 114 notice issued by Woking Borough Council this week in fact, a document was dropped and be amazed at the numbers.

On the one hand, the council is expected to have core funding which means income from council tax, business rates and government grants of £16 million in the current financial year. On the other hand, it had a debt portfolio at the end of March of 1.8 billion (yes, billion) thanks to an adventure in the world of skyscrapers and hotels, mainly a 34-story building complete with a four-star Hilton hotel in the city. center that has fallen in value. A loan impairment charge of 600 million more is on the cards.

To top it all off, the council was found to have underestimated its minimum income assurance amounts that needed to be set aside each year to repay the principal loan in order to protect future council tax payers up until 2007-08 . The underestimation was not a rounding error. It will mean additional fees of 95 million this financial year and an average of 75 million thereafter.

Against council tax bills, Woking is thought to be the most indebted local authority in history, beating even the tiny Spelthorne Borough Council, also in Surrey, where crisis hit in 2020 after a £1.1bn investment spree. This line from the Wokings 114 announcement captures the scale of the mess: if extra charges of around £75m each year were to be funded by service reductions, it would mean the council could no longer afford to provide any services at all and would continue to see a net budget deficit.

Local residents should expect a rise in their council tax bills, but some form of central government help seems inevitable.

How did it happen? Well, the general background is familiar. The pre-2020 arrangements, through which local authorities could finance investment by borrowing from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), which these days sits within the Treasury, were notably loose. In 2020, warned the public accounts committee of a disaster in the making as Covid hit commercial property prices following a 14-fold increase in local authority borrowing for investment in the previous four years.

The government has been complacent as £7.6 billion of taxpayers’ money has been poured into risky commercial property investments, the report says. Lending criteria, or at least the scrutiny of the due diligence framework that councils must consider, were tightened.

In the case of Wokings, notice 114 shows that the council had advanced a whopping £1.3bn of loan money from PWLB to joint venture companies, notably Victoria Square Woking Ltd, in which the council held a 48% stake, and a Northern Irish developer, Moyallen. Holdings, held the majority. Then the value of the assets fell.

But does misplaced ambition plus bad luck with the pandemic explain the full extent of the mess in Woking? Domestic taxpayers will surely want more complete answers to the issues described only briefly in three paragraphs of Last months review with 47 pages of Wokings finances by three commissioners appointed by the Department for Housing, Housing and Communities.