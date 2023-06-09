U of G Honors graduates in 2023 summer convocation ceremonies





The University of Guelph will celebrate the Class of 2023 during summer convocation ceremonies beginning June 13. This year, a record number of high school seniors have signed up to participate. The university will award more than 3,900 degrees, diplomas and certificates to graduates from seven faculties during 13 ceremonies June 13-16 at the events center of Guelph Gryphons Athletics Centre. Honorary degrees will also be awarded to next week’s seven accomplished recipients. Friends, family members and alumni can watch live as graduates cross the stage. Scheduled times for all ceremonies are at U of meeting G page. Students can extend the party at home by downloading #GuelphGrad themed social media filters, profile picture frames and cover photos or by typing the #GuelphGrad lawn sign. Before graduates receive their diplomas, some students will receive awards to recognize outstanding academic and civic achievements. WC Winegard Medal Claire Wright Named by former U of G President Bill Winegard, the WC Winegard Medal is the U of G’s top convocation award and recognizes academic achievement and contributions to campus and community life. While completing a degree in studio art, Wright worked in many creative disciplines and embodied the belief that the arts foster social awareness and engagement. She used visual art and music to spark discussion on mental health, social justice, and community care through a collaborative music project and helped develop a music education program receiving accolades for her visual artwork, among many other accomplishments. DF Forster Medal The DF Forster Medals are the U of Gs top convocation award for graduate students. Named by former U President Donald Forster, the medal recognizes academic achievement, leadership and citizenship. DF Forster Medal (master):

Delane Linkiewich An active advocate in the pain community, Linkiewich has co-authored seven peer-reviewed publications on studies with hard-to-reach populations, particularly children and adolescents with chronic pain. She has contributed to campus life as a campus representative for the Canadian Psychological Association and has organized an annual national conference for people with chronic pain. DF Forster Medal (PhD):

Jolene Giacinti Giacintis’ studies of distemper virus during her doctoral studies in the Department of Pathobiology have advanced the understanding of the disease. She has co-authored 16 papers in prestigious peer-reviewed journals, including serving as first author in six. Among her many leadership activities, she has served as a mentor to undergraduate and graduate students, volunteered with Lets Talk Science, and served as a board director with Vets Without Borders, helping to shape the mandate of the One Health organizations. The Walter Vaughan Medal Pavanjot Kaur Named after a former Secretary of the Senate, the medal recognizes a student who has achieved high academic standing and made a substantial contribution to student life through involvement in Senate activities. Kaur gave a strong voice to the concerns of U of G students as a dedicated and valued student senator with various working groups in student senate caucuses, speaking out on important issues and demonstrating a commitment to improving lives on campus. Governor Generals Medals Two Governor General’s Gold Medals are awarded annually for outstanding academic excellence: Gold medals for the best graduating students Alexandra Coates, a doctoral student in exercise physiology in the Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences in the College of Biological Sciences

Jennifer MacNicol, a PhD student in equine physiology in the Department of Animal Biosciences at the Ontario Agricultural College Silver Medal – the best university students Helen Chen, biomedical science

Amelia Hanna Doerksen, biomedical science Best Diploma Student with Bronze Medal Stefanie Helena Postl, veterinary technology major at U of G Ridgetown Campus



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.uoguelph.ca/2023/06/u-of-g-honours-graduates-at-2023-summer-convocation-ceremonies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos