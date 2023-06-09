International aid arrives to fight ongoing Canadian wildfires





OTTAWA, June 8 (Reuters) – Allies around the world have pledged to increase their aid to Canada in its fight against hundreds of wildfires that have engulfed the country in the worst start to the fire season. Wildfires that have raged over the past month have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and sent a haze of smoke over much of the United States. About 4.3 million hectares (10.6 million acres) have already burned, roughly 15 times the annual average of the past decade. Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue in the coming months. The fires have affected mining operations in Canada and disrupted flights to the United States. On Thursday, the Toronto District School Board, Canada’s largest, rescheduled or moved indoors all outdoor activities, including field trips and local school events. Although wildfires are common in Canada, it is unusual for blazes to burn simultaneously in the east and west, stretching firefighting resources, forcing the government to send in the military to help and fueling concerns about the worsening effects of climate change. The United States has sent hundreds of firefighters to Canada in recent weeks and has said more help is on the way. President Joe Biden, in a statement Thursday, said he has directed his administration to immediately respond to requests for additional firefighters and firefighting equipment. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who thanked Biden for US help in a phone call on Wednesday, has blamed climate change for the unprecedented early season fires. Trudeau and Biden discussed the need to “work together to address the devastating impacts of climate change,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed concerns about the effects of climate change on Thursday and called for doubling US aid to Canada. “The climate crisis is real and it’s here to stay. We need to take action on the climate crisis, both short-term and long-term,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. Aid has also come from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that France, Portugal and Spain were also sending more than 280 firefighters to Canada. Some of the worst fires have broken out in the eastern province of Quebec, where about 12,600 people have had to evacuate their homes, provincial Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel told a news conference Thursday. “We are not happy with the situation; although some fires are under control, some (are) not,” Bonnardel told reporters. About 132 fires are currently active in the province, up from nearly 150 on Wednesday. The wildfire season started unreasonably early in Alberta last month and burned a record area, and Nova Scotia continues to battle its biggest fire ever. The flames have subsided in Alberta, the center of Canada’s oil and gas industry, but more than 3,000 people remain under evacuation orders and heat warnings are in effect in the south of the province. In parts of British Columbia’s Pacific province, which is battling the second-largest wildfire on record, temperatures were forecast to reach 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, before storms and heavy rain arrived on Friday. Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia and Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Rosalba O’Brien Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

