Pettibone donates to food program in honor of World Hunger Day | News, Sports, Jobs





Baraga – Pettibone has donated 220 pounds of non-perishable food to the Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency, providing hundreds of meals to those in need. The local engineering and manufacturing company collected employee donations throughout May in honor of World Hunger Day. This year, World Hunger Day took place on Sunday, May 28. According to worldhungerday.org, more than 800 million people experience hunger every day. One in nine people don’t get enough nutritious food to stay healthy, and that number is rising. Although enough food is produced to feed the global population, a third of it is wasted. Hunger isn’t just an issue abroad—it’s a problem for many people at home. According to the latest community needs assessment conducted by the Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency (BHK CAA) in the three counties served by the agency, community members identified food as their top need. BHK CAA helps fight hunger locally through a program that includes a monthly food pantry and a monthly food box for the elderly that targets homebound individuals and those in suburban areas. “A new service we offer is distribution,” said Mike Patterson, a BHK CAA employee. “I think I drove 100 miles just the other day.” Jean LaBerge, executive director of BHK CAA, estimates that each month 1,000 families benefit from the food assistance programs offered by the agency. “Agency started new food pantry program in May.” LaBerge said. “Going forward, the pantry will operate on a monthly basis, instead of every three months, and in five different locations: Ahmeek, Laurium, Houghton, L’Anse and Baraga. We will expand into other areas as needed.” The 35-kilogram boxes of food prepared by the agency contain a variety of foods including frozen meat (even shrimp), cheese, and canned and packaged goods. “There is no reason why anyone should not take food from us, if they have the right,” LaBerge said. “We want to reach as many people as possible. If someone has an emergency, we will make them a box. We will not turn away anyone in need and will deliver if necessary.” Applying for help is simple. “We do not require proof of income,” LaBerge said. “You just need to tell us you meet the eligibility program requirements and provide your name, address and family information.” “BHK CAA’s food programs serve the most remote parts of our local community.” said Scott Raffaelli, president of Pettibone. “We are proud to be able to give back to our neighbors through an organization that helps alleviate hunger.” If you are struggling with hunger or would like more information, call BHK CCA at 906-482-5528 and ask about the nutrition program. The motto of BHK AAC is “Helping people help themselves.” During 2021, the nonprofit helped more than 3,500 individuals by providing access to food programs, as well as assistance with fuel, utilities, taxes, home weatherization, housing, transportation and more. For more information, visit https://www.bhkcaa.org/. Pettibone/Traverse Lift LLC is part of the Industrial Technologies Group, a subsidiary of The Heico Companies. Founded in 1881, Pettibone has been recognized as the industry leader in material handling equipment since the company revolutionized the industry with the first rough terrain machines in the 1940s. For more information, call 906-379-4529 or visit www. gopettibone.com. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

