International
United Nations declares 2023 International Year of the NationExBulletin
Millet, an alternative crop to corn and soybeans, is getting new attention in the US Resilient grain could help US farmers survive climate change.
ASMA KHALID, PRACTICE:
2023 is the International Year of the Millennium – at least that’s what the United Nations has declared. Millet is an ancient grain grown mainly in parts of Asia and Africa, and millet is nutritious and drought resistant. This last quality can make them useful for farmers in the United States, especially in places facing deep drought. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.
EVA TESFAYE, BYLINE: In central Missouri, Linus Rothermich grows corn and soybeans, the typical crops seen in fields throughout the Midwest. But he also grows something called Japanese millet.
(ACCESS OPENING BELL)
TESFAYE: He spills a bag of seed on the kitchen table.
Oh, they are small.
LINUS ROTHERMICH: Yes, actually, this is a seed that needs to be planted.
TESFAYE: Rothermich started growing Japanese millet in 1993.
ROTHERMICH: I was a young man and I was looking for alternatives – crops to make more money. That – we just weren’t making a lot of money in farming back then.
TESFAYE: Millet is gluten-free. When cooked they look like couscous or grits and there are different types. It is the Japanese millet that grows Rothermich, pearl millet, proso millet, foxtail and the grain grain, sorghum, is also considered a millet. And Rothermich likes that they are less expensive to grow than his corn and soybean crops. Plus, many millets are known to be extremely drought resistant. Matt Little, a farmer in Oklahoma, started growing proso millet last year.
MATT LITTLE: I’m really impressed with it. I’ve never seen a crop that withstood heat and drought and still made me money, okay?
TESFAYE: The UN Food and Agriculture Organization wants to see the market for millets grow in part because of their climate resilience, but also because they are nutritious and can help diversify the global food system. But millet has not received the same investment and policy research attention that corn, wheat and rice have, says Makiko Taguchi, an agricultural officer with the organization.
MAKIKO TAGUCHI: Millet is a neglected crop, if I may say so. There are many opportunities for the millet to contribute to the sustainable development goals.
TESFAYE: That’s why the UN named 2023 the year of the millet to bring more attention to the grain. Taguchi points to the success of the UN year of quinoa. Now, millet is getting attention at the University of Missouri’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture. Director Rob Myers says that although the center is providing information to farmers on the grain, more research is needed to really advance the crop.
ROB MYERS: If you spend an extra million dollars on corn research, you don’t necessarily advance the state of corn science very much. But if you spent a million dollars on millet research, you could suddenly create a lot of new information that we didn’t have before.
TESFAYE: Although millet is a staple elsewhere, they don’t have much of a market in the US yet. Typically, the grains are used for poultry seed, but they may find markets in gluten-free alternatives, livestock feed, or cover crops used to prevent soil erosion.
MYERS: I expect the market opportunity to continue to expand, but, you know, it’s going to be incremental.
TESFAYE: In Ames, Iowa, farmer Jeff Taylor says he started growing proso millet about six years ago with the help of a privately funded startup that is researching and cultivating the grain. He says if the federal government also offered programs to help reduce the risk of growing millet, that would be a big boost.
JEFF TAYLOR: For farmers to consider planting alternative crops outside of corn and soybeans.
TESFAYE: That could eventually mean rows and rows of millet in the United States, or at least an increase in a crop that it hopes will help fight food insecurity and climate change. For NPR News, I’m Eva Tesfaye in Kansas City.
(“MASOLLAN” AREA OF BALMORHEA)
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/08/1180964010/the-united-nations-declares-2023-the-international-year-of-millets
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Password Manager Has New Much-Needed Features
- United Nations declares 2023 International Year of the NationExBulletin
- A magnitude 3.2 earthquake has been reported in Sierra Madre
- Honduran president begins first visit to China since severance of ties with Taiwan
- Donald Trump is doomed. Finally | donald trump
- The United States is losing ground to China in Southeast Asia
- Kauffmans Historic Shot Put Highlights Day Two of NCAA Outdoor Championships
- The seven fashion mistakes we make during a heat wave and how to avoid them
- The Bollywood actress refused to act with Dhanush..?
- Google asks employees to return to work and asks them to use attendance records for work performance evaluation
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan released on bail for murder
- Bhopal: Bollywood responsible for religious conversions: Niyaz Khan, IAS agent