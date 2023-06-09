United Nations declares 2023 International Year of the NationExBulletin

Millet, an alternative crop to corn and soybeans, is getting new attention in the US Resilient grain could help US farmers survive climate change.

2023 is the International Year of the Millennium – at least that’s what the United Nations has declared. Millet is an ancient grain grown mainly in parts of Asia and Africa, and millet is nutritious and drought resistant. This last quality can make them useful for farmers in the United States, especially in places facing deep drought. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.

EVA TESFAYE, BYLINE: In central Missouri, Linus Rothermich grows corn and soybeans, the typical crops seen in fields throughout the Midwest. But he also grows something called Japanese millet.

TESFAYE: He spills a bag of seed on the kitchen table.

Oh, they are small.

LINUS ROTHERMICH: Yes, actually, this is a seed that needs to be planted.

TESFAYE: Rothermich started growing Japanese millet in 1993.

ROTHERMICH: I was a young man and I was looking for alternatives – crops to make more money. That – we just weren’t making a lot of money in farming back then.

TESFAYE: Millet is gluten-free. When cooked they look like couscous or grits and there are different types. It is the Japanese millet that grows Rothermich, pearl millet, proso millet, foxtail and the grain grain, sorghum, is also considered a millet. And Rothermich likes that they are less expensive to grow than his corn and soybean crops. Plus, many millets are known to be extremely drought resistant. Matt Little, a farmer in Oklahoma, started growing proso millet last year.

MATT LITTLE: I’m really impressed with it. I’ve never seen a crop that withstood heat and drought and still made me money, okay?

TESFAYE: The UN Food and Agriculture Organization wants to see the market for millets grow in part because of their climate resilience, but also because they are nutritious and can help diversify the global food system. But millet has not received the same investment and policy research attention that corn, wheat and rice have, says Makiko Taguchi, an agricultural officer with the organization.

MAKIKO TAGUCHI: Millet is a neglected crop, if I may say so. There are many opportunities for the millet to contribute to the sustainable development goals.

TESFAYE: That’s why the UN named 2023 the year of the millet to bring more attention to the grain. Taguchi points to the success of the UN year of quinoa. Now, millet is getting attention at the University of Missouri’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture. Director Rob Myers says that although the center is providing information to farmers on the grain, more research is needed to really advance the crop.

ROB MYERS: If you spend an extra million dollars on corn research, you don’t necessarily advance the state of corn science very much. But if you spent a million dollars on millet research, you could suddenly create a lot of new information that we didn’t have before.

TESFAYE: Although millet is a staple elsewhere, they don’t have much of a market in the US yet. Typically, the grains are used for poultry seed, but they may find markets in gluten-free alternatives, livestock feed, or cover crops used to prevent soil erosion.

MYERS: I expect the market opportunity to continue to expand, but, you know, it’s going to be incremental.

TESFAYE: In Ames, Iowa, farmer Jeff Taylor says he started growing proso millet about six years ago with the help of a privately funded startup that is researching and cultivating the grain. He says if the federal government also offered programs to help reduce the risk of growing millet, that would be a big boost.

JEFF TAYLOR: For farmers to consider planting alternative crops outside of corn and soybeans.

TESFAYE: That could eventually mean rows and rows of millet in the United States, or at least an increase in a crop that it hopes will help fight food insecurity and climate change. For NPR News, I’m Eva Tesfaye in Kansas City.

