Japan: Fukuoka decision on same-sex couples shows progress on LGBTI rights

In response to today’s Fukuoka District Court ruling upholding the Japanese government’s ban on same-sex marriage, Amnesty International Japan Campaigns Manager Shinya Takeda said:

While this decision is not the victory that the LGBTI community in Japan was hoping for, it does show that progress is being made in LGBTI rights and that momentum for change is building.

Although the court today upheld the government’s discriminatory ban on same-sex marriage, it also made clear that Japan’s legal system must change in a way that better respects the human rights of same-sex couples. Ultimately, this should mean providing a legal framework that enables same-sex couples to have the same rights as heterosexual couples.

Much more needs to be done to combat the discrimination LGBTI people face in Japanese society. Without concrete national legislation in force, local courts have no power to recognize same-sex marriages.

The Japanese government is acting discriminatory and unconstitutionally by not allowing same-sex couples to marry, and this decision is the latest signal that it needs to change course on LGBTI rights.

Background

Before today’s ruling at the Fukuoka District Court, three same-sex couples from Kumamoto and Fukuoka had argued that the current interpretation of Japan’s Civil Code, which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman, violates their rights constitutional for equality and freedom. of marriage.

The court ruled that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was not unconstitutional and rejected the damages sought by the three couples. However, the court also recommended that the Japanese legislature make changes to the legal system that better reflect the changing dynamics of Japanese society, taking into account the rights of same-sex couples.

Today’s decision mirrors the November 2022 ruling by the Tokyo District Court, which ruled that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was not unconstitutional, but that the situation was in violation of Article 24(2) of the Constitution.

This is the latest in a series of similar court decisions in recent years, with mixed results.

In 2019, thirteen same-sex couples filed lawsuits in various district courts across Japan seeking legal recognition of their marriages. The lawsuits faced legal challenges, with some courts dismissing the cases based on their interpretation of the Civil Code and the lack of specific laws addressing same-sex marriage.

In March 2021, the Sapporo District Court ruled that the same-sex marriage ban was unconstitutional, marking the first victory for same-sex marriage in a Japanese court.

In June 2022, the Osaka District Court dismissed the claims of three same-sex couples, two male, one female, who argued that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. The court decided that Article 14, which provides for equality before the law, was not violated.

In May 2023, the Nagoya District Court became the second in the country, after Sapporo, to rule that the lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

Public opinion on same-sex marriage has been shifting positively in Japan, with polls show growing acceptance and support for equal marriage rights. In February 2023, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fired his executive secretary, Masayoshi Arai, who made disparaging comments about LGBTI people.

Japan has not yet introduced national legislation to eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and intersex status. On November 1, 2022, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government began issuing same-sex partnership certificates, which do not fulfill the full rights of marriage including the right of inheritance.

A bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTI community has been debated in the Diet session this year. However, the debate is complicated by the fact that there are three different bills on the same topic from different parties.

Amnesty International continues to call on the Japanese government to prioritize LGBTI rights and introduce national legislation that is comprehensive and specifically prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and intersex status.