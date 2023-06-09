International
How to ensure equitable research partnerships in global health
- Madhuri Duttahead of the center for operational research excellence1,
- Meredith del Pilar-Labardaprofessor and chairman,
- This is Kpokiriclinical pharmacist and assistant professor in social innovation,
- Louise Thwaitesassociate professorclinical researcher,
- Jocalyn Clarkinternational editor
1George Institute for Global Health, India
2Department of Medicine School of Health Sciences University of the Philippines Manila, Philippines
3Department of Clinical Research, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK
4Center for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, University of Oxford, UK
5Oxford University Clinical Research Unit, Vietnam
6BMJuk
Right research partnerships are essential for global health. They are often defined as those in which, at all stages of the research process, there is participation, trust and mutual respect, where every partner whether researcher, participant, funder or other is valued equally, given the opportunity to contribute equally and receive equal benefits.12
Equitable research partnerships recognize and aim to mitigate the power imbalances that exist within the global research ecosystem. They make essential the need to redress the perceived injustice of poor research practices. Parachute or helicopter research, where researchers from high-income countries work in the Global South without the proper involvement or support of local researchers and infrastructure, is an example of how global research can often be structured to perpetuate inequalities.
International cooperation makes research stronger. But unless we build better research partnerships, inequalities will continue to grow.
This was the focus of a roundtable held in December 2022, during which participants working in the Global South described their experiences and best practices for ensuring equitable research partnerships in global health. What are the approaches to research that strengthen research in the Global South and seek to change inequalities within the research ecosystem? Several recommendations were made at the roundtable discussion which we hope will add to the wider conversations about equitable research partnerships.
Engaging communities
Prioritizing respect and dignity for the community in which partnerships are being developed and data are being obtained is a fundamental principle of equitable research. Policies regarding authorship and data sharing processes, for example, should be discussed and established at the outset of a research partnership to ensure that they are transparent and equitable.3 But equality is not just about authorship and who is highlighted and valued. Equality is much more about being fair to another individual.
Equitable research must come from the community it is intended to serve and have the potential to benefit that community. Gathering ideas and feedback throughout the life cycle of a partnership recognizes the importance of involving research beneficiaries, the public and end-users in the design and implementation of research projects. This is not just about looking at communities as a source of information. Meredith del Pilar-Labarda shared her experience: We want to democratize research. We focus on community-led solutions because we want to highlight what people are already doing within communities and what they are contributing to health systems.
Flexibility in financing
There are many examples of where the process of delivering research from funding to publication is not fit for purpose in the Global South. At the same time, within some institutions based in low- or middle-income countries (LMICs), systemic and structural barriers may exist when compared to high-income settings, making it difficult to operationalize the models of financing designed for high-income environments. This means that funders need to be more flexible and seek to increase the involvement of LMIC participants in research operations as well as researchers. Funders should be aware of national policies or legislation that may create barriers to participation in some countries and work to adapt or help change them. For example, it is currently impossible for researchers in some countries of the Global South to be principal investigators due to the organizational requirements of some funders.
But ultimately, the right research partnerships are a matter of power. And this must be recognized from the outset in determining research priorities, as well as how best to address these priorities. For decisions from the review of grant applications, we must ask who is making these decisions? How are applications being evaluated? How do we decide who gets funding? Do we really have capital there? Progressive alternatives, such as crowdfunding to support projects, should be highlighted.4 Funders and researchers should not be seen as being in different camps, but rather as partners working together to align goals, advance knowledge and create equal partnerships.
Building research capacities
Developing research capacity is not easy and takes time, but it is essential for research and health equity in the long term.
Capacity building in partnership settings can be assisted through mentoring. Eneyi Kpokiri organized an open call for crowdsourcing and relevant scoping to identify strategies to improve research mentoring practice in LMIC institutions, receiving 60 applications across a wide range of different LMICs.5 Implementing institutional research mentoring in LMICs can be challenging and has generally been neglected. But we showed how mentoring has been critical to advancing global health research, she said. Many mentoring tools and frameworks have been developed in high-income settings and are therefore less appropriate for the Global South. Together with colleagues, Kpokiri has produced a WHO/TDR practical guide on mentoring health research in low- and middle-income countries.6Within this guide, they were able to emphasize that mentoring is a collective institutional responsibility and can be supported over time by a generous culture.
Commitment to gender equality
In our work, most of the people working on the front line, and most of those who participated in our research activities, are women. But leadership is usually male, leaving a harsh division of labor. Supporting and advancing women is key to equitable research partnerships. Funding and delivery organizations can mandate equal conditions for women and other groups from the start of projects.
Mentoring and clearly inviting women to engage in research is essential, as is flexibility in career paths and supportive parental leave. However, understanding the context in which policies are implemented is essential. In the Global South, different contexts mean that ways to support female researchers are likely to be different and local approaches need to be sought.
Redistributing power in research partnerships
Best practices are about shifting power so that design, conduct, leadership and credit are shared and equal in global health research partnerships. We identified two areas, the first of which covers the everyday questions that those involved in research must ask themselves.
If you are researching across geographies or across teams, we recommend asking yourself and your colleagues: are we inclusive? Are we co-producers of this agenda? Are we developing truly respectful relationships with research participants? And does everyone’s work count?
The second is the range of organizations that shape the research landscape. Excellent guidelines exist to help form the right research partnerships.126 We recommend that these efforts be seen not as short-term successes, but as long-term investments and relationship building, so that research capacity is truly built and power imbalances in the research ecosystem are truly challenged. To achieve this, there needs to be a deep and ongoing dialogue between research funders and governors and the people who work on the ground, every day, trying to create fair research partnerships. In this way, these organizations will know what it takes to fulfill the aspirations we all have.
