The Commission welcomes the adoption of new ACT intersex laws





New legislation protecting the rights of people in the Australian Capital Territory who have changes in sex characteristics (VSC) has been welcomed by the Commission. Parliament approved the ACT yesterday Change in Sex Characteristics (Restricted Medical Treatment) Act 2023 puts in place legal protections and processes to support people with VSC to make their own decisions about permanent medical treatments affecting their bodies. The legislation, which will come into full force in 2024, is complemented by a number of actions to increase the capacity of the ACT health system to support appropriate care. Intersex people have innate sexual characteristics that do not fit medical and social norms for the female or male body and that create risks or experiences of stigma, discrimination and harm. Sex characteristics are physical characteristics associated with sex, including chromosomes, genitalia, gonads, hormones, and other reproductive anatomy, and secondary characteristics that emerge from puberty. People with VSC make up up to 1.7% of Australians and many experience medical interventions to modify their sexual characteristics when they are infants or children and are too young to be able to give their consent. This can create physical and mental health problems for intersex people later in life. The new legislation complies with a number of recommendations contained in the Commission’s 2021 report on the protection of the human rights of people born with VSC in the context of medical interventions. Read: Ensuring bodily health and integrity: towards a human rights approach for people born with variations in sexual characteristics. Chair of the Commission, Emeritus Professor Rosalind Croucher AM said: The Commission welcomes the adoption of this new Bill which puts in place better protections for children and young people with VSC who do not have the legal capacity to make life-changing decisions for themselves. . They were also pleased that the new legislation has been significantly informed by the work undertaken by the Commission over recent years, which has been guided by a set of principles which Australia is bound to promote and protect under various international rights treaties of man. Chief among these is the right to bodily autonomy and integrity and the right of children and young people to express their views in relation to decisions affecting them. Ultimately, this new legislation provides a long-awaited legal framework to address a number of challenging human rights issues that can have significant personal impacts if not effectively addressed. I commend the ACT Government for taking the lead and providing a legislative model that other jurisdictions across Australia can now follow to help protect the rights of young people with VSC. I also commend the efforts of all people with VSC, advocates for people with VSC, medical professionals and parents who have worked together to deliver this landmark bill for diversity and inclusion in Australia. Media contact: [email protected] or 0457 281 897

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humanrights.gov.au/about/news/media-releases/commission-welcomes-passage-new-act-intersex-laws The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos