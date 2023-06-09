Find out how you can play a small part in World Oceans Day







When it comes to protecting our blue planet, there are small, accessible and even fun ways the Shoalhaven community can get involved to make a real difference. As we look forward to celebrating World Oceans Day on 8 June, the Council is raising awareness of the crucial role our community can play in monitoring coastal change through our CoastSnap photo competition. CoastSnap uses community smartphone imagery to monitor our coasts, tracking and collecting data on coastal erosion and the condition of our beautiful beaches. Each monitoring station includes an easy-to-use smartphone cradle and accompanying signage with directions and hashtags. Mayor Amanda Findley invited everyone to become a beach scientist throughout June to mark World Ocean Day. “From Seven Mile Beach to North Durres, we have 165km of precious coastline that connects us all,” Cr Findley said. “World Ocean Day gives us the opportunity to better understand our changing coastline through a simple photo at a CoastSnap location,” she said. “This embodies the ‘Think Global, Act Local’ philosophy with the whole community able to play a hands-on role in conservation every time they visit the beach.” Every photo taken during the month of June puts ‘coast snapper’ in the draw to win! Prizes include a $250 voucher to be used on a Holiday Haven Resortand a double pass to Bangarra Dance Theater Production of Waru at the Shoalhaven Leisure Centre. How to enter the contest Head to your nearest CoastSnap location

Download the ‘CoastSnap App’ Download for Android | Download for Apple and create an account

Select the CoastSnap station for your location

Place the phone in the cradle and take a photo (no zoom)

Upload to the CoastSnap station in the app or on social media using the station’s hashtag

enter before Friday June 30. Locations of CoastSnap monitoring stations Boat Harbor (Bendalong)

Currarong Beach

Kalala Bay Pier

Kioloa Beach

Nelson’s Beach North Mollymook Beach

Hippodrome beach

Mollymook South Beach

Narrawallee South Beach About CoastSnap CoastSnap is one global citizen science project conducted through collaboration with the University of NSW (UNSW) Water Research Laboratory team. UNSW collects the information uploaded to understand how coastlines are changing over time due to projected sea level rise, extreme storms, high tides, heavy rainfall and flooding. This information is used to improve the way coastlines are managed in the future. More information on CoastSnap can be found here. Financial and technical support for this project is provided by the NSW Government through its Coastal Management Program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/Council/News/world-oceans-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos