It remains to strengthen the cooperation between the Arab League and the UN (…)

Mr. President,

I would like to thank Ms. DiCarlo, Mr. Abul Gheit and Mrs. Al Omrani for their information.

We must collectively contribute to peace and stability in the Arab region.

Without a political solution in Syria, there will be no lasting peace in the region. The regime must take concrete steps to start a real political process, in accordance with the provisions of resolution 2254. The Arab League has made a sovereign choice to reintegrate the Syrian regime. France believes that the lack of clear conditions imposed on the regime will not help the Syrian people nor ensure stability in the region. This is why the United Nations, the Arab League, the members of this Council and the states of the region must work together.

The situation in the occupied Palestinian territories is also worrying and the risk of regionalization of the conflict is real. France has consistently advocated a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states. It is essential to restart a credible political process leading to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. We are working towards this goal within the Amman/Munich Group. We call on the Arab League and its members to play their full role in funding UNRWA.

In Yemen, the situation is precarious and we call on all parties, including the Houthis, to negotiate constructively to achieve a nationwide ceasefire and a lasting and comprehensive political solution. Regional security is also at risk.

In Lebanon, the necessary actions to end the crisis are known: elect the President without delay, appoint a government and implement reforms to end the crisis.

France remains committed to regional stability. The ambition of the Baghdad Conference and our partnership with Iraq is to contribute to the structuring of regional cooperation through concrete projects. This will be the goal of the third Baghdad summit, which will be held this year.

In this complex regional context, strengthening cooperation between the Arab League and the United Nations remains essential.

In this regard, France appreciates the positive role played by the Arab League to contribute to the construction of a sovereign, united, stable and democratic Libya. The legitimacy of political institutions must be restored through simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections throughout the country. It is essential that we support the mediation by the United Nations Special Representative and continue our efforts and coordination to ensure a security context in which the elections can be held.

Similarly, in Sudan, the Arab League could contribute to a solution, with the United Nations, the African Union and IGAD. France appreciates the mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United States and calls on the parties to respect the commitments made in Jeddah.

Only peace solutions that are sustainable, allowing in particular the full participation of women and youth, and that respect the rights of all individuals, will stabilize the region.

France welcomes the strengthening of cooperation between the United Nations and the Arab League in the fight against terrorism.

Finally, as we witness the impact of climate change on security every day, it is also essential to strengthen cooperation on this issue. We call on Arab League member states to join the United Nations Climate, Peace and Security Mechanism.

Mr. President,

The commitment of the Arab League to the various mediations of the United Nations in the region and on the humanitarian front remains essential.

France is ready to contribute in all these areas.

Thank you.