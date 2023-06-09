Hudson Valley Child’s Death in New York Makes International News





The tragic and controversial death of a 10-year-old Hudson Valley boy has made international news. The Westchester County Medical Examiner issued an update on the death of a 10-year-old from Westchester County Parents say boy was bullied at Westchester County school Gianlukas Illesca, 10, of Peekskill passed away on May 25. His father says his son, who was named Lukas, committed suicide because of months of bullying at school. “Bullying is responsible for the death of a 10-year-old boy! Lukas was robbed of his future. He will never get to graduate with his friends, make memories with his family, and have a life full of choices and adventures ! family and friends are heartbroken and beyond devastated,” a GoFundMe reads. For all the news Hudson Valley is sharing, be sure to follow along Hudson Valley’s Facebook post, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile app and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter. His father said officials at Hillcrest Elementary School in Peekskill, New York completely ignored the bullying by his classmates. “Please allow us to show a unified front to protect our children from senseless neglect by school administration and severe bullying. Our children deserve to feel safe and heard at school!”, the GoFundMe reads. “How many more children have to suffer to make a difference?” Peekskill School District answers The Peekskill School District responded to the allegations. Below is a statement from Superintendent of Schools David Mauricio. No words can express the sadness we all feel at the loss of a young life. Our hearts and prayers remain with his family/friends. The district is aware of numerous threads on social networks, which claim that this student took his own life. I believe it is important for me to also respond to allegations of inappropriate behavior in our schools. As a district, we work closely with our students and families to address inappropriate behavior. We are carefully reviewing school records, communications, and any other interactions to ensure that allegations of misconduct are responded to appropriately and in a timely manner. The GoFundMe was started to help his family pay for funeral expenses and move out of the Hudson Valley, according to GoFundMe. As of this writing, nearly $20,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate. The cause of death was discovered in Peekskill, New York Child The Westchester County Medical Examiner just announced that Illesca died of asphyxiation by hanging. The decision on the death of the 10-year-old was accidental. However, officials say the investigation is ongoing and the determination of the cause of death could change. Peekskill police are still investigating The Peekskill Police Department confirmed that the investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing. “This tragic event is still being actively investigated and no final conclusions have been drawn,” the Police Department said in a statement. “Please continue to support the Illescas family during this difficult time.” Read more: Incredible time shows parts of New York state disappearing The news of the boy’s death has caused a national and international sensation. CBS, Fox, Great Britain’s Daily Mail, New York Post AND the american sun have covered the tragic death of the child. These counties have the most food stamp recipients per capita in New York SNAP use has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic Chick-Fil-A opens surprise pop-up in Mid-Hudson Valley Massive world-class dinosaur theme park planned for Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley birthplace is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.

