Outbreak of Marburg virus disease in Equatorial Guinea





On 13 February 2023, Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Health and Social Welfare declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) after suspected viral hemorrhagic fever deaths were reported between 7 January 2023 – 7 February 2023 and one case tested positive in 12 February 2023 for MVD.1 Six clinical experts from the Emerging Diseases Clinical Assessment and Response Network (EDCARN) were rapidly deployed to Equatorial Guinea to support the Ministry of Health in its response to the outbreak. Clinical experts in infectious diseases, critical care and pediatrics were recruited through the Global Outbreak and Response Network (GOARN). WHO helped set up a 20-bed treatment center in Bata (the worst affected district in the country) and an ambulance referral system for the outbreak. The 20-bed treatment center was designed to provide a high level of safe and scalable clinical care for patients; the treatment center was also equipped with ALIMA2 CUBE (Bio-Secure Emergency Care Unit for Epidemics) – a self-contained, easily transportable treatment unit for highly infectious diseases, developed by the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA). The ALIMA CUBE allows for the isolation of patients with highly transmissible infection while allowing health care workers to observe them closely in a facility that can be deployed quickly. “The team of clinical experts supported the Ministry of Health to quickly set up a treatment center and coordinate an ambulance referral system. Together with the multi-country preparedness training on filoviruses provided by the WHO Regional Office for Africa, this shows how WHO can work with Member States to support rapid scale-up of activities for emerging infections. says Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, Regional Director of Emergencies, WHO Regional Office for Africa. The deployment of EDCARN clinical experts also supported the Ministry of Health’s capacity building efforts by providing extensive real-time training to the national health workforce. Training was provided to a multidisciplinary workforce on the following topics: Clinical case management,

Collection of standardized clinical data (an important training topic given the unusual and poorly characterized nature of this disease), which will support future research activities. While the end of the outbreak is in sight, WHO will continue to support the Ministry of Health in their survivor care program and continue to provide training to ensure that the national health workforce is prepared for any future outbreak. “WHO’s investments through the Country Preparedness and Strengthening (CRS) program create a network of clinical experts who improve our responses to high-consequence infections. By providing professional and logistical support and working with national colleagues, we strengthen clinical care for those with Viral Haemorrhagic Fever and increase patient and staff safety during outbreaks.” says Dr Nedret Emiroglu, Director of Preparedness and Country Strengthening, WHO Headquarters. The treatment center in Bata was prepared to receive patients with the Marburg virus. “The coordination and collaborative response efforts by the WHO Country Office, the WHO Regional Office, WHO Headquarters and the Ministry of Health for the outbreak in Equatorial Guinea were very effective and have laid the groundwork to build long-term capacity to national health care workforce. The ability to deploy clinical experts, recruited through the GOARN network, at short notice helped teams contain the outbreak and treat patients requiring care in a timely manner.” says Dr George Ameh, WHO Representative, WHO Office in Equatorial Guinea. _________________________________________________



