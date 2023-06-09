Japan aims to refocus its foreign aid on maritime and economic security and national interests





TOKYO (AP) Japan adopted a major overhaul of its development aid policy Friday to focus on maritime and economic security and its national interests as it helps developing countries overcome complex challenges amid global influence on China’s growth. The revision of the Development Cooperation Charter, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas’ Cabinet, comes two years early since the last one was in 2015, and updates are usually on a 10-year cycle. This underscores the sense of urgency in addressing China’s growing concern and other global challenges, such as the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Japan in December adopted a new National Security Strategy, setting a target to double defense spending to 43 trillion yen ($310 billion) over the next five years to fund a military buildup. This means that Japan, with already tight fiscal conditions, must use development aid more effectively and strategically. Under the new security strategy, the Japanese Foreign Ministry has launched official security assistance, or OSA, to the militaries of developing countries mainly in the Indo-Pacific region and is likely to provide Japanese-made non-lethal equipment such as radars, antennas , small. patrol vessels or infrastructure improvements such as ports. Ministry officials say this is different from aid under the Development Cooperation Charter, which adheres to non-military cooperation and guarantees peace and prosperity, focusing on human security as a guiding principle. The Foreign Ministry in April had ¥571 billion ($4.1 billion) in development aid for non-military purposes and a separate ¥2 billion ($15.2 million) to help strengthen the national security of like-minded Indo-Pacific armies. According to the revised charter, Japan will prioritize measures to combat climate change, the food and energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as strengthening maritime security, supply chain resilience and digital transformation. The international community is at a historic turning point, facing complex crises, the revised charter said, noting worsening global challenges such as climate change, infectious diseases, serious challenges to the free and open international order and threats of fragmentation, and their impact on development. nations. The growing challenges make development aid a more important diplomatic tool than ever, at a time when cooperation with the countries of the so-called Global South as equal partners is key to gaining their consensus on vital issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine , China’s growing assertiveness, debt and development issues and climate change, Foreign Office officials say. Japan aims to work with beneficiary countries as equal partners in creating social value to promote a shared cycle of growth and a free and open rules-based international order, a vision that Japan promotes together with the United States and democracies. the other as a counter to China. To do so, Japan could provide development funds for infrastructure projects such as fisheries or tourism on remote islands in the South China Sea or the South Pacific, officials say. Many Southeast Asian countries may be eager to balance their relations with Japan and China as they try to get more from both. The revised charter emphasizes the importance of working with the private sector and civil society and securing new funding as Japan is careful not to put other countries on the back burner as they build ties. Japan also wants to take the initiative to establish international rules and guidelines as a donor nation that is based on inclusiveness, transparency and fairness. China’s aid donations to Africa and elsewhere have trapped many recipient countries in debt while allowing the Chinese access to local ports and other infrastructure. ___ Find more AP coverage of the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

