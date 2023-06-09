



Beatrice Voorhees 23, a history and Slavic studies double major, computer science minor, and research fellow at the Toor Cummings Center for International Studies and Liberal Arts (CISLA) from Kent, Connecticut, was awarded the 2023 Claire Gaudiani 66 Award for Excellence in Project Integrative Senior for her honors thesis, Outside Odesa: Yefim Ladyzhensky and the Odesa Text of Jewish-Soviet Culture. Named by Claire Gaudiani ’66, who served as president of the College from 1988 to 2001 and was the first female student to fill the role, the award, first presented in 2016, is given to a graduating senior who has completed the most prominent years of high integration. the project. Voorhees’ thesis, an original interdisciplinary study that contributes significantly to the understanding of Jewish history and creativity in 20th-century Eastern Europe, analyzes the artwork of Odesan Jewish painter Yefim Ladyzhensky through essays he dictated to the girl his. In them, he describes the thought processes behind his paintings, as well as encounters and stories from his childhood. By including translated quotations from these largely unpublished works, Voorhees attempted to highlight some of Ladyzhensky’s paintings as a primary source in 20th-century Jewish-Odesan history. Voorhees describes the Odessa text as a shared urban artistic discourse through which writers and thinkers celebrated and mythologized the city. He presents Odesa as a kind of anti-St. Petersburg, a sunny urban space, diverse, criminal, dangerous and most importantly Jewish. She argues that Ladyzhensky’s paintings and drawings are a visual continuation of this text, with the connection appearing in the Odessa Artists of My Youth, a collection of over 200 paintings of childhood scenes and illustrations of the Red Cavalry, based on the modernist’s shortcut Odesan, Isaac Babels. cycle of stories of the same name. Laura Little, professor of Slavic studies and CISLA associate director of faculty, who served as Voorhees’ thesis advisor and nominated her for the award, said in her nomination letter: Through her study of the life, art, and dialogue of Ladyzhenskys with Ancestors, Voorhees celebrates human creativity and commemorates a culture subjected to staggering loss and destruction. In an era of rising anti-Semitism, it exposes the ongoing history of anti-Jewish violence in Odesa, Kiev, Galicia and beyond, from the Tsarist era to the present day, when the Russian Federations large-scale occupation of Ukraine and the ongoing occupation of Crimea. has once again put the Odesans and their culture in great danger. Sharon Portnoff, director of Conn’s Jewish Studies Program and chair of the Department of Classical, Arabic, and Jewish Studies, noted the difficulty of the thesis topic and said in her letter: With a sharp eye, the thesis describes Ladyzhensky’s art to point out the difficulty or inability to categorize the artist’s painting style and mastery relates this inability to the fluidity of his identity and the destruction of his Jewish community. In this way, the thesis, by carefully detailing the paintings involved, literally dramatizes the singularity of the painter’s reconstruction of his past.

