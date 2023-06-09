The Professor of the School of Architecture awarded International Scholarships

Throughout the next academic year, Lawrence Chua School of Architecture Associate Professor will launch three international fellowships supporting the research and writing of his forthcoming single-author scholarly monograph investigating the chronopolitics and temporal entanglements of modern architecture and the pre-modern built environment in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

Tentatively titled Building Anachronism: Karma, Rebirth and Rebirth in Southeast Asian Architectural History, the project is based on Chua’s previous book, Utopia of Bangkok and traces the movements of Southeast Asian architectural and epigraphic fragments from the pre-colonial past to the present. The book argues that although architectural modernity is typically shown as a new concept of time rooted in the present, modernism in the region was also oriented towards the medieval and classical past.

This argument calls for an inquiry into what these temporal categories, imported from European historiography in the 19th and 20th centuries, meant in the context of the Southeast Asian built environment, and how the colonial deployment of the concept of rebirth confronted local understandings of karma. , renaissance. and sovereignty, says Chua.

Through a historical investigation of the construction of an anachronistic landscape in today’s Southeast Asian continent, Chuas book seeks to understand the ways in which different regimes separated fragments of the historical past from their older social and cosmological contexts as they moved into the progressive clock. . – and the calendar time of modernity.

Chua will spend the summer and fall of 2023 on a Visiting Fellowship in Center for Southeast Asian Studies at Kyoto University in Japan, one of the world’s leading centers for Southeast Asian regional studies. Awarded to “productive scholars of high repute who work on comparative and regional issues from a multidisciplinary perspective to conduct research, write or pursue other scholarly interests related to their field of study. The center is of particular importance to the Chuas project because it has the most extensive library of “cremation volumes” outside of Thailand. Begun in the late 19th century, these memorial books were given as gifts to guests at Thai funerals and usually include a biography of the deceased, as well as other literary materials.

These unique volumes are important sources for archival materials that may not be collected in state or institutional archives, says Chua. They include not only biographies of architects and urban planners of the early 20th century, but important documents for the history of the architectural profession.

During the first half of 2024, Chua will study as a senior research associate at Center for Khmer Studies, an overseas research center promoting research, teaching and public service in the social sciences, arts and humanities in Cambodia and the Mekong region. Based in Siem Reap, near the Angkor Archaeological Park in northern Cambodia, the society places it in close proximity not only to Angkor Wat, but to many of the other medieval and modern sites in the region that correspond to its research.

This in-country research fellowship will also allow me to access important archives in Phnom Penh relating to the professionalization of architecture in the Sangkum Reastr Nyum era, the brief but influential period of noncommittal socialism the country enjoyed after its independence from France. says Chua.

In addition to the scholarships in Japan and Cambodia, Chua will simultaneously hold a scholarship through Research Cooperation Program in Freiburg (FRESCO), initiated by the Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies (FRIAS), the international research college of the Albert-Ludwigs-Universitt, Freiburg in Germany. With the aim of establishing long-term and sustainable relationships between “excellent researchers in Freiburg and high-ranking national and international researchers to substantially strengthen and develop emerging fields”, Chua’s five-month FRESCO fellowship spans two years and will allow him to develop a collaborative project with members of the comparative field of Comparative Area Studies and Transregional Studies at the university De/coloniality Now initiative.

I am delighted to be able to return to FRIAS, where I held a Marie S. Curie Junior Research Fellowship in 2018, says Chua. That previous fellowship exposed me to many brilliant scholars in linguistics, visual studies, mathematics, and law. The interdisciplinary conversations we had were inspiring and intellectually generative. The society allowed me to finish the manuscript of my first scientific monograph, and I hope it will be as productive as possible.

Chua is a historian of the modern built environment with a focus on Asian architecture and urban culture. He is the author of Bangkok Utopia: Modern Architecture and Buddhist Felicities (University of Hawaii Press, 2021). He has been a fellow at the Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles; a Marie S. Curie FCFP Fellow at the Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies at Albert-Ludwigs-Universitt, Freiburg, Germany; and a fellow at the International Institute of Asian Studies at the University of Leiden, the Netherlands. Chua currently serves as co-editor of the “ArchAsia” book series at Hong Kong University Press; as a member of the editorial collective of “Positions: East Asian Critique;” as a member of the editorial board of the “Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians”; and as co-chair of the Society of Architectural Historians Race and Architectural History membership group.

For more information about Lawrence Chua and his work, visit lawrencechua.org.