Marburg virus disease – Equatorial Guinea





The situation at a glance On June 8, 2023, after two consecutive incubation periods (42 days) without a new confirmed case reported, the Ministry of Health of Equatorial Guinea declared the end of the Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak, according to WHO recommendations. A total of 17 confirmed and 23 probable cases have been reported from five districts in four provinces; 12 of the 17 confirmed cases died and all possible cases were reported fatal. WHO and partners provided technical support to the government to control this outbreak through its country office. WHO encourages maintaining most response activities for three months after the outbreak ends. This is to ensure that if the disease re-emerges, health authorities are able to detect it immediately, prevent the disease from spreading again and ultimately save lives. Description of the situation On 13 February 2023, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea declared an outbreak of MVD after suspected viral hemorrhagic fever deaths were reported between 7 January and 7 February 2023, and one case tested positive on 12 February for real Marburg virus – Real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) at the Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal. From the declaration of the outbreak to 7 June 2023, 17 confirmed and 23 probable cases were reported in the mainland region of Equatorial Guinea. Twelve of the confirmed cases died, and all possible cases were reported to have died (the case fatality ratio among confirmed cases is 75%, excluding one confirmed case with an unknown outcome). The last confirmed case admitted to a Marburg treatment center in the Bata district of Litoral province was discharged on April 26, after two consecutive negative PCR tests for MVD. On June 8, 2023, after two consecutive incubation periods (42 days) without a new confirmed case being reported, the Ministry of Health of Equatorial Guinea announced the end of the outbreak. Confirmed or probable cases were reported in five districts (Bata, Ebebiyin, Evinayong, Nsok Nsomo and Nsork) in four of the country’s eight provinces (Centro Sur, Kié-Ntem, Litoral and Wele-Nzas). Five cases (31%) were identified among health care workers, of whom two died (CFR in HCW: 40%). Four patients recovered and were enrolled in a survivorship care program to receive psychosocial and other post-recovery support. Figure 1. MVD cases by week of symptom onset* and case classification, Equatorial Guinea, as of 7 June 2023. Figure 2. Map of districts reporting confirmed and probable MVD cases during the outbreak, Equatorial Guinea. Epidemiology of Marburg virus disease Marburg virus is spread between people through direct contact through broken skin or mucous membranes with the blood, secretions, organs, or other body fluids of infected people, as well as with surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing contaminated with these fluids. Healthcare workers have previously been infected while treating suspected or confirmed MVD patients. Funeral ceremonies involving direct contact with the body of the deceased may also contribute to the transmission of Marburg virus. The incubation period varies from two to 21 days. The disease caused by the Marburg virus begins suddenly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Severe hemorrhagic manifestations may appear between five and seven days from the onset of symptoms, although not all cases have hemorrhagic signs, and fatal cases usually have some form of bleeding, often from multiple sites. Although no vaccine or antiviral treatment has been approved to treat the virus, Remdesivir was used in this outbreak on a compassionate care basis. Supportive care—rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids—and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival. A number of potential treatments are being evaluated, including blood products, immune therapies, and drug therapies. This was the first documented outbreak of MVD reported in Equatorial Guinea. Another MVD outbreak was recently declared in the United Republic of Tanzania (for more information, see Disease Outbreak News published on 2 June 2023). MVD outbreaks have previously been reported in Ghana (2022), Guinea (2021), Uganda (2017, 2014, 2012, 2007), Angola (2004-2005), Democratic Republic of Congo (1998 and 2000), Kenya (1998 and 2009). , 1987, 1980) and South Africa (1975).

In accordance with WHO recommendations, the criteria to declare the end of an outbreak after two maximum incubation periods (42 days) were met with no new confirmed or probable cases of MVD detected. Based on knowledge of past outbreaks of filovirus disease, there is a risk of re-emergence of MVD even after the last outbreak has been declared. Undetected transmission of Marburg virus may exist locally; not all chains of transmission were definitively linked, and a confirmed case was never identified. The initial source of the outbreak has not been identified and a new outbreak of the disease is possible, including interaction with animal reservoirs. The virus can also persist for a long period in survivors’ bodily fluids, including semen, underscoring the importance of their participation in the survivor program and the support the program provides. Based on the information available at the end of the MVD outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, the risk of re-emergence of MVD is considered low at the national level, low at the subregional, regional and global levels.

