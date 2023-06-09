



The police service is at a historic turning point and has a limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, the Chief Inspector of Her Majesty’s Estates has said. Get the report State of Policing Annual Assessment of Policing in England and Wales 2022 In his first annual review of policing in England and Wales, Andy Cooke has called for major reforms, including new powers in the law for police inspectors. These include giving the Chief Inspector of Police the power to direct a police force when there are significant public safety concerns. The chief inspector described widespread systemic failures in both the police and the criminal justice system, both of which threaten to undermine public confidence in the police. He called for definitive action to address these failures, rather than “glorious strategies and mission statements” that fail to bring lasting change. At the State of Policing 2022, HM Chief Inspector of the State Police Andy Cooke said: the police should give priority to issues of most importance to the public;

forces are failing to get the basics right in investigating and responding to the public, and they need to focus on effective neighborhood policing; AND

Critical elements of police service leadership and workforce arrangements need substantial reform, such as a closer look at vetting and recruitment processes, including for chiefs. The report makes three recommendations to the government and police chiefs, which include: revising the legislation to make the IFRS inspection remit clearer and clarifying its remit to inspect the police functions provided by the police and crime commissioners;

restoring the role of police inspectors in the selection and appointment of police chiefs; AND

new research on the deterrent value of stop and search and the causes of disproportionality in its use. Chief Inspector of His Majesty’s Security Forces Andy Cooke said: “I was a police officer for 36 years before I got this job. I have no doubt about the dedication, courage and commitment of the vast majority of police officers and staff. But there are clear and systematic failings across the police service in England and Wales and, thanks to a series of horrific scandals, public trust in the police is hanging by a thread. “I am calling for fundamental reform to give police inspectors more powers to ensure we are able to do whatever is necessary to help the police force improve. Over the years, we have repeatedly called for change. There are only so many times we can say the same thing in different words – now is the time for the Government to bring in new legislation to strengthen our recommendations. “Change must start at the top. Police chiefs and crime commissioners must do more to ensure that their forces are efficient and seize their advantages. The police are not there to be the first port of call for people in mental health crisis or to support social justice. They are there to uphold the law. “The force needs to show professionalism, get the basics right when it comes to investigating crime and respond appropriately when someone calls 999. This is what matters most to the communities they serve and this is the way forward for the police to regain public trust. . The fundamental principle of consent policing, on which our police service is built, is at risk and it is past time to act.” Get the report State of Policing Annual Assessment of Policing in England and Wales 2022 endnoteS

