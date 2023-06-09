UN agency says Myanmar has suspended distribution of international aid to cyclone-hit areas

BANGKOK (AP) Myanmar’s military government has revoked its approval for international organizations to distribute food, shelter and medicine to thousands of people in cyclone-hit areas in western countries, a UN agency said on Friday.

Cyclone Moka hit the coastline of Bangladesh and Myanmar in mid-May with winds of up to 209 kilometers (130 miles) per hour. Damage was greatest around the coastal city of Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, but was also severe as the storm moved inland into Chin state.

Military authorities also suspended travel authorizations for international humanitarian organizations, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a situation report. He said the suspension of relief activities could not have come at a worse time due to the arrival of the annual monsoon season.

The report did not say why the military governments’ Disaster Management Committee suspended the travel authorizations.

Myanmar’s military has long kept access to many parts of the country under tight restrictions, particularly areas seen as sensitive due to tensions with ethnic minorities, such as Rakhine, where a brutal counter-insurgency campaign in 2017 led to more than 700,000 Muslim members. The Rohingya minority will flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Despite the dire need for aid, foreign aid and journalists were barred from entering Myanmar in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Nargis in 2008, when more than 100,000 people were killed.

Cyclone Mocha killed at least 148 people in Rakhine. It brought flash flooding and power outages, tore roofs off buildings and crushed cellphone towers. Myanmar state media said more than 186,000 buildings were damaged.

UNOCHA said about 1.6 million people were severely affected by the cyclone in Rakhine, Chin and Kachin states, as well as Sagaing and Magway regions. He said more than 113,200 people have received shelter and other assistance from humanitarian organizations, while food aid has reached more than 293,800 people in Rakhine alone.

There have been concerns that many people whose houses were damaged by the cyclone may be left without adequate shelter during the monsoon. The Meteorological Department said on Thursday that the monsoon has advanced in central Myanmar.

Heavy rains and some flooding have been observed in areas that have already been severely affected, further hampering the recovery process for people whose coping capacities have already been stretched to the limit, UNOCHA said.

An official with an international humanitarian organization operating in Rakhine told The Associated Press that his group received a letter announcing the suspension of travel authorizations from a Rakhine state government office on Thursday. He said the restriction was issued just a day after the same office had issued the first travel authorization for international aid agencies since the cyclone to deliver aid. He asked that he and his organization not be identified to avoid pressure from officials.

The letter refers to all international organizations in Rakhine State. I don’t know why they suspended the travel authorization. At a time when emergency aid is urgently needed, this ban prevents aid from reaching everyone in need in a timely manner, the official said.

The letter, seen by The Associated Press, was signed by Rakhine Minister of Security and Border Affairs, Col. Kyaw Thura.

Although international organizations are no longer allowed to travel, they say they will try to send supplies to the affected areas with the help of local charities that serve as their humanitarian partners and are still able to travel.

Members of three local charity groups told The Associated Press by phone that they have not received new instructions from authorities, but believe they should be more careful in transporting aid when passing military checkpoints. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they fear retaliation from authorities.

In Rakhine, some local aid organizations have encountered problems when providing aid. Five people, including Wai Hun Aung, a writer leading relief work in seven villages in northern Rakhine, and two rescue workers from Yangon were arrested at a military checkpoint in Sittwe on May 23 while traveling to deliver aid. They were released after a few days.

Myanmar’s navy and air force units, along with local charity groups, have distributed some rice and other aid to victims, but only about 20% of the population in cyclone-hit areas has received full aid, according to members. of charitable organizations.