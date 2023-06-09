Stonewall statement on the final NHS England Interim Service Specification for gender services for young people





We welcome the publication of the revised interim service specification for children experiencing gender nonconformity. In particular, we welcome the way in which the specification now focuses more on the experiences, perspectives and best interests of the trans and genderqueer children in question, and requires close collaboration between children, families and the multidisciplinary team. We also welcome that the specification aligns more clearly with relevant international clinical standards, in particular the WPATH 8 standards of care. Despite this, there are some outstanding areas of great concern: The specification does not set targets for waiting time. Currently the waiting time for a first appointment is over 3 years, which is unacceptable for a child in difficulty and their families. Providers must be held accountable for improving service accessibility. The specifications are not clear enough that children with shared conditions should not be disadvantaged or discriminated against when seeking gender-affirming health care. The specification states that puberty blockers will only be prescribed to children who agree to participate in a medical research protocol. This can’t be right. Treatment should be based on clinical need and forced participation in research is unethical. Finally, the specification rightly focuses on open and reflective practice and recognizes the way in which a child’s gender identity can develop and change over time. However, it is not clear enough that care is also needed to ensure that practitioners do not pressure trans children and gender questions towards a particular outcome. Children and young people who are trans and genderqueer in the UK deserve the best possible standard of care. They deserve to receive that care from qualified, effective and compassionate professionals. And they deserve to get that care in a timely manner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stonewall.org.uk/about-us/news/stonewall-statement-nhs-englands-final-interim-service-specification-youth-gender The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos