LNG Innovation at the Fore: International Expo Showcases Industry Excellence – Energy News for the Canadian Oil & Gas Industry





The exhibition, like the conference, represents the entire LNG value chain. Major industry players such as Chevron, QatarEnergy, Cheniere, Tellurian, Baker Hughes, ConocoPhillips and Enbridge will have significant floor space at the event. Conference host, the Canadian Gas Association, will showcase Canadian organizations and innovations in a dedicated Canadian industry pavilion. In addition, a number of major companies will be present representing a range of products and services from exploration, engineering and development of export terminals, to cryogenics, liquefaction and marine technology. Major industry media, market intelligence and data management firms will all have a significant presence. LNG2023 presents an exciting opportunity for those in the industry who want to network and do business in a friendly atmosphere, says Mel Ydreos, Executive Director of LNG2023. If you’re working in the industry, LNG2023 really is the place to be. Innovation has long been a hallmark of triennial LNG events. Now in my 20sthedition, the first LNG conference was held in 1968, when the LNG industry was just emerging. As the leading meeting of the international gas industry, the conference is known for its list of prestigious speakers and quality presentations that balance strategic, commercial and technical elements. Along with exploring the business, technologies and future of LNG at this year’s show, conference attendees can learn about the latest innovations through a conference program that includes plenary sessions with industry leaders as well as a series of presentations research papers and forums highlighting the cutting edge. -advanced projects and best practices from around the world. Admission to the exhibition only is free, although registration is required and conditions apply. For more information, to participate as an exhibitor, or to register to participate in the exhibition, visitwww.lng2023.org LNG2023 is presented by the International Gas Union (IGU), GTI Energy and the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR). It is organized by the Canadian Gas Association (CGA) and supported by entriesLNG2026 host, QatarEnergyand Lead Sponsor Chevron. For information or tickets visitwww.lng2023.org. Contact:

