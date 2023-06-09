International
The province supports services for at-risk youth on southern Vancouver Island
Vulnerable youth, Indigenous communities and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals on South Vancouver Island will have increased support from the Pacific Center Family Services Association with new funding from the Province.
“Hard-working individuals, non-profit organizations and other community partners are allies in our government’s work to keep our most vulnerable people in British Columbia safe,” said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. “Supporting community safety and crime prevention programs are top priorities for our government. We are committed to creating a province where families and youth have the services they need to escape challenging and violent situations.”
The Government is providing a one-off investment of $130,000 to the Pacific Center Family Services Association (PCFSA) to expand its Crime Reduction and Exploitation (CRED) and Mobile Youth Service Team (MYST) programmes. The funding will be used to increase staff and resources for CRED and MYST street teams to support the crucial work they do to ensure a safer and healthier community on South Vancouver Island.
“PCFSA works to support vulnerable young people who are at high risk of participating in criminal activity, including gang involvement,” said Liz Nelson, executive director, PCFSA. “As issues related to youth violence and exploitation continue to grow in our community, these programs were at risk of ending due to funding. Thanks to this support from the Province, we are able to continue these services for an additional year, also giving us the time needed to ensure continued resources so that these services can continue long-term.”
PCFSA is a nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of community programs and services to vulnerable people and families in the Capital Regional District, such as parenting education, youth mentoring, and addiction recovery services.
This investment aligns with the Province’s commitment to advancing safer communities by addressing concerns about repeat offending, support for people struggling with mental health challenges and addictions, and preventing vulnerable youth from participating in gang-related activities . It also builds on initiatives to work with the non-profit sector and community leaders to find solutions to these complex challenges facing British Columbians.
