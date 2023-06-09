Community event to honor Indigenous business leader – The Brock News





Entrepreneur and consultant Karen MacKenzie will share insights into how she incorporates traditional knowledge of Indigenous ways into the workplace when she is honored during Brock University’s third annual Indigenous Leaders Speaker Series. Taking place on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Wednesday 21 June from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, the online event is a partnership between the Brocks Indigenous Engagement Office and the Goodman School of Business. MacKenzie is co-founder and president of MacKintosh Canada, an Indigenous-owned international consulting company, as well as co-founder of PeopleBest Canada, an artificial intelligence company that looks at what makes success happen within people, teams and organizations. She is passionate about advocacy work on indigenization and decolonization. The first step on the path to decolonization is to start thinking and acting with kindness and gratitude, says MacKenzie. These practices lead to good relationships built on trust and respect. Relationships are the foundation of indigenous business practices based on the notion of abundance leading to prosperity for all. MacKenzie will be joined in conversation at the event by Robyn Bourgeois, Brocks Vice-Provost, Indigenous Engagement. Bourgeois says MacKenzie is a shining example of indigenous excellence. In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, she has also taught others how to do the same, says Bourgeois. She has advised governments and organizations on indigenization and decolonization. Perhaps most importantly, she has formally and informally mentored so many Indigenous women, including myself, on how to be strong matriarchal leaders. For the Goodman School of Business, this event is an opportunity to help amplify the voices of Indigenous business leaders and to hear from a leader with significant experience in developing people, communities and organizations, says Dean Barry Wright. This is an incredible opportunity for our students and community to hear directly from a leader who has significant experience in developing the contemporary workplace, says Wright. Karen MacKenzie’s value for authentically co-creating the future, through creating spaces for all voices to be heard in open and respectful ways, is an example for all leaders. MacKenzie is a proud Cree-Mtis woman who earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Saint Marys University and a Master of Business Administration from Dalhousie University. She is an advocate of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and a senior advisor and mentor to Indigenous Women in Community Leadership, Coady Institute at St. Francis Xavier. This is the third annual Indigenous Leader Speaker Series, which is supported by the DG Willmot Foundation and is part of the DG Willmot Leader Series. Previous honorees include Mallory Yawnghwe, founder and CEO of Indigenous Box, and Jenn Harper, founder of Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc. To receive a link to the free online community event, register through the Indigenous Leader Speaker Series website.

