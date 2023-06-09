International
NIH to step up scrutiny of foreign grantees amid debate over origins of COVID
Researchers are upset a new policy issued by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to strengthen the supervision of its underestimations. These are funds that a primary grantee can give to a collaborator to conduct research on their behalf. The new biomedical funder policy, set to take effect on October 1, specifies that foreign rebate recipients, in particular, are subject to additional scrutiny.
They will be required to provide copies of all relevant laboratory notebooks, data and documentation to the primary grantee every few months. NIH also reserves the right to request access to this supporting documentation as part of its oversight responsibilities.
NIH restores grant for controversial coronavirus research
NIH’s relationships with foreign researchers have drawn attention as debate rages over whether the COVID-19 pandemic had a natural origin, with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus jumping from animals to humans, or whether it came from a leak at the Institute. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China, which is located in the city where the earliest cases of the disease were discovered.
The nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, based in New York City, has come under particular scrutiny after receiving NIH funding to study coronaviruses. A sub-award for this grant was awarded to WIV to study bat coronaviruses in the wild and understand their potential to infect humans. Part of this work included the creation of hybrid bat coronaviruses, which some critics have condemned as a dangerous gain of function research. (Based on EcoHealths grant application, the NIH determined that this study did not meet the bar for hazardous research.)
Researchers who spoke to Nature worry that changing the NIH’s under-award policy will have a chilling effect on international collaborations; Foreign researchers may opt out of the partnership due to requirements. They also say the policy will require researchers to spend an unreasonable amount of time implementing it.
The policy is harsh and disrespectful to international collaborators, says Sheela Shenoi, an infectious disease physician at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. It suggests that international collaborators need additional oversight so that they do not have the capacity to do their research in a rigorous and robust manner.
Amanda Fine, a spokeswoman for the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland, responds that this provision empowers primary recipients to receive, on a regular basis, records and data from foreign subrecipients without having to worry that they will not be able to have access to materials when needed. She adds: As part of high-quality science, there should be a free flow of information, documents and data.
Under fire
NIH has come under fire from federal auditors for, among other things, its handling of the EcoHealth grant. When it first funded EcoHealth, the NIH directed the organization to report any evidence of unexpected transmissibility or virulence of hybrid viruses. A progress report from EcoHealth was two years late due to a miscommunication and technical glitch, said. Federal auditors criticized the NIH for failure to comply with this late report and recommended that the agency intensify monitoring of foreign undervaluation beneficiaries.
Shifting sands of function gain search
The NIH suspended EcoHealths grant in 2020, but then said it would reinstate it if EcoHealth met certain conditions, including obtaining WIVs lab notebooks. In part because EcoHealth was unable to do so, in August 2022, the NIH ended the subaward altogether.
Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth, responds that oversight of federally funded research is important, but that the new policy on underreporting may have unintended consequences that run counter to its mission. That could prompt countries to cut ties with American scientists rather than hand over their lab notebooks, he says. This would weaken America’s pandemic preparedness at a time when we need to develop partnerships in regions where the next pandemic is most likely to strike.
Concerns expressed
Scholars have condemned the policy focus on foreign underdogs. Stefano Bertuzzi, chief executive of the American Society for Microbiology in Washington, DC, says he supports additional accountability and oversight for the undercutting, but he is puzzled by why only foreign entities are singled out.
A Brazilian virologist, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of harming their chances of getting funding, says the policy adds a layer of bureaucracy, designed with politics rather than science in mind.
Disgusting!: Coronavirus researcher shut down for Wuhan lab link criticizes new funding restrictions
In addition to concerns about international partnerships, Gerald Keusch, associate director of the National Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at Boston University in Massachusetts, who organized researchers to protest the end of the EcoHealths grant in 2020, says the policy imposes an administrative burden without providing additional funds to meet the requirements.
For some researchers, this is not a trivial matter. Oleksandr Zeziulin, a specialist in drug abuse and mental health at the Ukrainian Institute for Public Health Policy in Kyiv, says that due to Russia’s invasion in 2022, Ukraine has struggled with constant power outages. During the winter, we were struggling with our normal schedule and we were expecting the same next winter, given Russia’s attacks on power plants, says Zeziulin, who is underrated with a grant with Shenoy. If this policy will require an additional 10% of our time, I think it will [difficult]given the situation they were in.
However, not all researchers think the policy is unreasonable. David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford University in California, says it addresses concerns that US expectations and standards for research reproducibility and transparency may not be shared elsewhere in the world. But he also worries that it could discourage international collaborations and worries that it is unclear what elements of the lab notebooks subassessors would have to submit. It calls on the NIH to clarify this provision and clearly communicate the policy’s motivations and goals to the research community.
The ambiguity could mean the policy will face legal challenges in some countries, says the Brazilian virologist. Many researchers work on multiple overlapping research projects from different funders, and some countries carefully store data for example, biodiversity data in Brazil that would be difficult to keep separate.
The agency is accepting comments on the policy until June 26, but it’s unclear whether it will make revisions based on feedback. Fine says: These changes have been made, not proposed.
|
