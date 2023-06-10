Attending the Rotary International Convention provides a glimpse into the charitable efforts





It’s not my day to eat.

There was an audible gasp in the room as these words were spoken during one of the first pre-conference events during the Rotary International Convention in Melbourne Australia in late May. The occasion was a reception and gathering for members of the Arch Klumph Society (AKS) and their guests; I was lucky enough to be one of those guests. Arch Klumph was the 6th President of Rotary Internationals in 1916-1917 and is best known as the father of The Rotary Foundation (TRF). … it seems eminently fitting that we should accept endowments in order to do good in the world… he said. Today, TRF is one of the most successful and respected charitable foundations in the world. AKS is the highest level of TRF donors and members provide valuable input to the TRF Board through their knowledge and experiences in service to Rotary. Their numbers are small, less than 2,000 Rotarians, but they are a powerful presence and force for good in the world.

Ann Evans, an AKS member from Durham, North Carolina, spoke at that first meeting about why she became a Rotarian. In 2009, Ann, who holds a PhD in Public Health, went on a humanitarian trip to South Sudan and was deeply moved by the many needs in Africa. Around her, Rotary was there helping, teaching, doing what Rotary does. A young man sat with her in a village and she asked him what he had eaten that day. It is not my day to eat, he said. The family had so little, the food was so scarce, that they alternated days to eat. It was survival at its most basic and extreme. Those words stayed with Ann and changed the course of her life. I have attended other AKS functions as well as one of my dear friend, Past District Governor Becky Mason of The Beaumont Rotary Club. Becky and her late husband, PDG Chuck Mason, are members of the AKS and were honored at the convention. It was a window into a world of Rotary that I had never seen. Becky had a bad fall just before we left for the trip, so we switched to a wheelchair and cane for her to get around. People wandered by our table during the wait to say hello to Becky and chat. To hear the stories of their recent Rotary projects was amazing; hearing their ideas for the future was inspiring; I literally saw Rotary in motion. We arrived in Melbourne without a wheelchair (wishful thinking and understandable determination on her part), but it was immediately clear that we needed one. In the morning on our first morning, we met a local Rotarian, a doctor, who is part of a Rotary action group called Donations in Nature. They collect used medical equipment and send it all over the world to help those in need. Within hours a wheelchair was delivered from their warehouse to our hotel. We both made donations to DIK when we got home. Spinner on the move! Much more to share next week, but before closing – a big Texas welcome to Lake Conroe RC Past President Jack Hostetter, who is visiting from the East Coast and celebrating his 85th birthday here. Happiest Birthday Jack and we were all so happy to have you back in Texas for a few weeks! To learn more about Rotary, contact Kris by email at

[email protected]

or text 713 825-0141. Also check out the website and facebook pages of any of our local clubs, or the Rotary District 5910 website at



www.rotary5910.org

.



