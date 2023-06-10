Complex care housing services open in Prince George





People living with complex mental health and addiction challenges in Prince George will be connected to health care supports as the Province adds complex care housing services to the region. Complex care housing provides volunteer services to people facing overlapping mental health and addiction challenges, as well as other complex health issues, such as brain injuries. This innovative approach not only provides housing, but also provides additional services through Northern Health, such as counseling and psychotherapy, self-management skills, medication management, substance use treatment, employment services and daily living support. “Every person in British Columbia deserves a home where they can feel safe and live in dignity,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “By ensuring that people are housed and provided with compassionate health care services, we are helping our community members stabilize their lives and build new connections to break the cycle of homelessness.” Beginning in June 2023, complex care housing services will support up to 10 people in Prince George. Outreach teams are already connecting with people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and supporting their transition into housing where they will receive the support they need. Complex care housing services will be provided by a team of health care providers that may include nurses, mental health and substance use physicians, and psychologists to help people living in a supportive housing building operated by Connective Supportive Housing. “We know that housing is an important first step for many people who face barriers in Prince George,” said Chris Kinch, senior director of northern and provincial initiatives, Connective Supportive Housing. “Additional supports under complex care housing will complement Connective’s person-centred approach, providing individuals with housing while connecting them to other vital services in the community.” “Northern Health is proud to work with the Province and our community partners to bring complex housing services to Prince George,” said Colleen Nyce, chair of the board, Northern Health. “Adding these critical services will enable people to be better supported throughout their mental health and wellbeing journey.” Budget 2022 invested $164 million over three years to open 500 complex care housing spaces for people across the province. Budget 2023 builds on that investment by committing an additional $266 million to funding these services, including $169 million in capital funding for new home construction. Fast facts: As of January 2022, the Province has announced services for 437 complex care clients in communities across BC.

Complex care housing services have been announced in Abbotsford, Bella Coola, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langley, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Powell River, Prince George, Northern Health region, Sunshine Coast, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria.

As of June 1, 2023, 256 people are receiving complex care housing services. Learn more: Learn about complex care housing: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/mental-health-support-in-bc/complex-care-housing Roadmap to Hope, the government’s plan to build an integrated mental health and addictions care system for people in BC: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BCMentalHealthRoadmap_2019.pdf To read Belonging in BC, the government’s plan to prevent and reduce homelessness, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BelongingStrategy.pdf A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in BC is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC To learn about the steps the Province is taking to address the housing crisis and provide affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

