US DOL introduces the construction safety, health committee





The US Department of Labor announced the appointments of 15 people to serve as members of the Construction Safety and Health Advisory Committee. The committee provides advice and assistance to the Secretary of Labor and the Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health on policy matters related to the Construction Safety Act and the setting of construction standards. Members will serve two-year terms and represent the interests of the public, employers, employees, and state and federal government. The committee, which has extensive experience with issues related to construction safety and health, typically meets two to four times a year. Nominated members include the following: Five employee representatives: Christina Trahan Cain, Construction Unions of North America

Liliana A. Calderon, International Union of Masons and Allied Craftsmen

Ryan Papariello, North American Workers’ Health and Safety Fund

Kenneth G. Seal, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Robert Seman, International Union of Operating Engineers Five representatives of employers: Kevin Cannon, Associated General Contractors of America

Matthew Compher, Quanta Services Inc.

Michael P. Lawler, Walsh Construction Company

Greg Sizemore, Associated Builders and Contractors

Mindy Uber, Skanska USA Building Inc. Two representatives of the public: Marissa G. Baker, University of Washington

Eric D. Fidler, Manitowoc Company Inc. Two representatives of the state government: Christopher Scott Mabry, North Carolina Department of Labor

Charles Stribling, Kentucky Labor Cabinet Department of Workplace Standards A federal representative: G. Scott Earnest, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Christina Trahan Cain will serve as ACCSH chair. The Contract Labor Hours and Safety Standards Act, also known as the Construction Safety Act, established the committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.internationalrentalnews.com/news/u.s.-dol-introduces-construction-safety-health-committee/8029564.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos