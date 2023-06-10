Written statement: Publication of Climate Change Committee progress report: Reducing emissions in Wales 2023 (9 June 2023)

Following advice from the Climate Change Committee, the Senedd agreed our first statutory decarbonisation targets in 2018. They were set at a 27 per cent reduction in emissions by 2020 and an average reduction of 23 per cent over the carbon budget period 1. The targets were against our base year of 1990. Last year, in line with the legislation, we published our Final Statement for our first carbon budget, confirming that the Welsh Government had not only met the targets, but had surpass them.

In the Statement, I emphasized that while it was positive, there are challenges ahead. To achieve our second carbon budget for 2021-26, we need to follow through on commitments made, such as tripling our land restoration target, and develop further policies to accelerate action. The Committee has advised us that we must build on positive progress and take further steps now so that we are on track to continue to meet our targets for the second half of this decade.

I welcome the publication of the independent Climate Change Committees Progress report: Reducing emissions in Wales 2023. In the report, I am pleased that the KKK acknowledged where we have made progress, such as progress in local energy planning, the development of our skills plan, the important and commendable decisions to change to a 20mph speed limit and introduce environmental requirements for the future. building roads and recognizing that our focus on active travel is making a difference, with Wales committing more funding per head to active travel than the UK government.

I am also grateful to the committee for identifying those areas that we need to prioritize for further action. A number of actions have been taken forward since the development of the report, which will contribute to the implementation of the Commission’s recommendations.

The CCC calls on us to prioritize our plans for the decarbonisation of public buildings and social rented housing, outlining the need for a detailed plan to deliver energy efficiency and low carbon heating measures.

Following intensive consultation and engagement with the sector, we expect to publish the new Welsh Housing Quality Standard this autumn. We will also be releasing details of the new Warm Homes program shortly.

The need for agri-environmental financial support to facilitate the transition to the Sustainable Agriculture Scheme has been identified as another priority, as has the acceleration of woodland establishment in Wales. We have extended existing agri-environment contracts to 2023 and new schemes have been implemented to encourage more planting until 2025, including the afforestation grant, the investment grant and the small forest scheme.

Even in areas where good progress had been made, the committee calls on us to do more. This includes controversial areas such as the need to reduce emissions from agriculture and the need to deliver further reductions in traffic levels. We clearly agree with the committee that now is the time to strengthen our resolve to make tough decisions and not a time for the distraction or delay argued by critics of the environmental agenda. We hope this report can help to bring greater cross-party support to the Senedd for measures to reduce emissions and measures to help those affected by change adapt.

We have always sought to take a Welsh team approach, with a Welsh plan, not just a Welsh Government plan. I am pleased to see the Committee highlighting the important role of others, including the UK Government in some of our biggest emitting sectors such as Energy, Industry and Transport. However, the report also highlights that the UK Government has a key role to play in some of our devolved areas and points out that we have significant risks from a lack of UK Government action in areas such as buildings, energy efficiency and low-carbon heat in non-fuel-poor countries. the houses. I will continue to press UK Ministers to take action within their responsibilities which will enable decarbonisation to be delivered while protecting social justice. This includes developing further mechanisms to mobilize housing renovation and decarbonisation at scale and creating the funding packages required to enable and incentivize industry in Wales to decarbonise, in order to avoid the economic and environmental damage of decarbonisation. UK.

Climate change requires everyone to act. The focus is now on delivering Net Zero Wales. I welcome the report and will now carefully consider its conclusions before publishing our response before the end of the year.