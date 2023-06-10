Concerns about the continuing devastating impact of the fighting in Sudan on civilians





We are concerned by the continuing devastating impact of the fighting in Sudan on civilians. Just this week, an attack that hit a busy cattle market in the capital Khartoum left at least eight civilians dead, among them at least three members of the same family. The air strike on Al-Muwaliyyah market on June 7 was allegedly carried out by the Sudan Armed Forces. In another incident on June 7, a child was reportedly killed after a shell hit his family’s home in Al-Shajraa district, southern Khartoum. We received reports of the killing of four more civilians in Khartoum on 5 June and on 4 June at least three civilians, all members of the same family, including a pregnant woman, were reportedly killed. On the same day, airstrikes near the Sports Complex in southern Khartoum hit a refugee center, reportedly killing at least 10 refugees. No fewer than 71 children have died in an orphanage in Khartoum since the fighting began due to a lack of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies. We are also concerned by reports of conflict-related sexual violence. Since the start of the fighting, our Office has received credible reports of 12 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence against at least 37 women – although the number may be higher. In at least three incidents, the victims were young girls. In one case, it is said that 18 to 20 women were raped. Increasing reports of apparent enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions are another cause for concern. Journalists are also at increased risk amid an increase in hate speech and misinformation online. Our office has learned about a list circulating on social networks where some journalists are accused of being supporters of the RSF. We noticed comments on Facebook calling for the killing of journalists on the list. We reiterate that the High Commissioners call on both sides in the fighting to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law. They must also ensure that all violations are effectively and independently investigated and those responsible are held accountable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-briefing-notes/2023/06/concerns-over-continued-devastating-impact-fighting-sudan-civilians The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

