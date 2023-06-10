2023: UMassD students study abroad

This academic year, 67 UMass Dartmouth students from majors in every college on campus participated in study abroad programs in Asia, Central America, Europe and Oceania, forming lifelong friendships with peers from around the world and establishing themselves as global citizens.

Visiting cities such as San Jose, Costa Rica, Frankfurt, Germany, Athens, Greece, Florence, Italy, and Seville, Spain, UMassD students had a chance to study topics such as tropical marine biology, international relations in Latin America, consumer behavior fashion and wine business from the perspective of other countries. Read more about some of their experiences below:

Costa Rica

Cameron Hixon ’23, Spanish and History double (MAT track)

Veritas University (San Jose)

“After a while, classes can become a bit monotonous in your country. Studying abroad allows students to experience something new again: food, traditions, holidays or people. I think meeting new people, whether local or international students other internationals. was my favorite part. Going to beautiful scenic waterfalls and the beach in December is a wonderful experience, but experiencing something new for the first time with friends who are doing the same thing adds to the experience. I I still talk to some of the friends I made from my program who live in Michigan and California.”

“While studying abroad, I learned that I am capable of much more than I ever imagined.” Mabel Ferreira ’24

Recent graduate Kameron Hixon (Spanish and History double major) photographed in front of Arenal Volcano in La Fortuna, Costa Rica.

Germany

Pushkar Bhatia ’24, Economics – Health Care Services Administration

Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences (Darmstadt, Hessen State)

“We had field trips to major companies such as Dematic, Stihl and Lufthansa. Visiting Lufthansa was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They presented us with their international marketing strategy, gave us a tour of Frankfurt Airport and connected with us at LinkedIn. Learning the basics of the German language opened a whole new door for me personally and professionally, and I’m glad we were asked to do this as part of the program.”

Rising economy chief – Health Care Services Administration Director Pushkar Bhatia pictured in Heidelberg, Germany.

Greece

Jocelyn Kingman ’25, English (MAT Track)

American College of Greece (Athens)

“I learned how to be more adaptable to new situations and that there is another world out there waiting to be explored! I was able to immerse myself in Greek culture and norms, which I found easier than in America. The Greek people add time with friends and family to their schedules. I learned that this is important and something I will take home with me. There is more to life than work and school; life is about moments spent in good company sharing a good meal with a good view.”

Rising junior English major Jocelyn Kingman photographed in Athens, Greece.

Ital

Mabel Ferreira ’24, Operations Management

Lorenzo de’ Medici Institute (Florence)

“While studying abroad, I learned that I am capable of much more than I ever imagined. I commute to UMass Dartmouth, so I live at home. Being able to venture out on my own in a new place has helped me gain a lot of independence. The best advice I can give to anyone studying abroad is to not be afraid to talk to people and make new friends; everyone is just as nervous as you are, so they are looking for also a friend. I’ve made new lifelong friends living in Italy, some of whom I’ve already flown to see again!”





Mabel Ferreira senior operations management growth pictured in Florence, Italy.

Spain

Glendalis Of The Cross ’23, Accounting

Pable de Olavide University (Seville)

“The thing I liked most about the culture was how family-oriented people are, taking family time during the week as well as on weekends to join in. I will definitely go back to Seville, Spain because it’s a beautiful place and I love people and food.”

Recent graduate Glendalis De La Cruz (Bachelor of Accounting) photographed in Seville, Spain.

When asked if they would like to return to their study abroad city at some point later in life, each of the students above said they planned to, including one with a flight already booked.

Other students studied IN Australia, Cuba, England, Fiji, France, Guatemala, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, AND Portugal during the fall of 2022, winter 2023, spring 2023, and summer 2023 terms. Master’s student in marine science and technology Marcia Campbell also traveled to school this year, visiting the North Pole in the fall of 2022 to measure carbon levels at different latitudes on the way to and from the Pole.

Marine science and technology MS student Marcia Campbell pictured at the North Pole.

Faculty-led study abroad groups

Individual programs are not the only way to learn in a new country. This year, three different groups of UMassD students earned academic credit for shorter trips abroad.

Atlantic crossing with Portugal

Bridging the Atlantic, an international alliance in community health between American and Azorean nursing students and faculty, conducted its seventh exchange this March, sending 10 UMassD nursing students to the University of the Azores in Portugal, where they visited care centers health, hospitals and cultural. countries, attended classes and worked collaboratively on a community health project

Alternative spring break in Guatemala

In collaboration with the Leduc Center for Civic Engagement, 11 UMassD students from a variety of majors spent their spring break in Panajachel, Guatemala, building portable and sustainable water filtration systems that can provide up to 10 years of safe drinking water. fresh for women and children. Students volunteered through The worthy villagea 501-C3 nonprofit organization, co-founded by UMassD students Julia Rayberg ’16 and Mayra Perez ’08, that aims to build pathways out of poverty for women and children in Guatemala by providing economic opportunity, health care and education.

Biology students in Iceland

Currently, 13 undergraduate biology students are conducting research and earning academic credit in Akureyri, Iceland with Professor Mark Silby, studying microbial diversity near the Arctic Circle in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Akureyri and the University of Reading (UK). There, students learn and apply ideas to research design, getting hands-on experience with microbiology fieldwork to collect samples from various locations in northern Iceland, and spending time in the lab conducting experiments they designed.

Learn more about studying abroad

Semester study abroad programs typically last about 15 weeks, while summer programs last three to eight weeks and winter programs last two to three weeks. Since the courses are taught in English, knowledge of foreign languages ​​is not required, although some programs require a language course.

According to International Programs Office (IPO) Assistant Director Gina Reis, many scholarships are available to help defray the costs. Students are encouraged to APPLY advising from the IPO for choosing a program that is a good academic and financial fit that matches their goals.

Last summer, Corsairs studied in Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Students interested in studying abroad should contact Office of International Programs, and attend the Study Abroad Fair on Tuesday, September 12th deadline for it apply for winter and spring programs it’s the middle of October.



