The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel AllendeExBulletin







When I learned of Isabel Allende’s new book, The wind knows my name, is set in my hometown of Nogales, Arizona, among other real and mystical places, I put it at the top of my reading list. I wanted to find what she discovers in our borderlands, to see if it is as fond as my memory of a childhood bedroom window opening southward to a daily breeze of mixed language, barking dogs, and greetings grandmother’s whistle to her neighbors.

In a literary career spanning five decades Allende’s story walks a lyrical romanticism on the roads imposed by social and political upheaval. This story is a fairy tale combined with today’s hard news. In her latest novel, Allende disrupts the dominant narrative about our southern border. She discovers something in Nogales, via El Salvador and Vienna: the human capacity for hope and decency in the midst of despair.

The wind knows my name is a tale of two immigrant children — a boy who escapes Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938 and a girl who escapes military gangs in El Salvador in 2019. Allende’s narrative blends the past with the present and follows the migrations of them in the United States and the day when the immigrant from Vienna Samuel Adler and the refugee from El Salvador Anita Diaz finally meet.

We meet Samuel Adler in 1938. He is five years old and living in Vienna when his father disappears during the Nazi Kristallnacht purge. With the help of family allies, Samuel’s mother manages to evacuate him to England. He travels alone, carrying nothing but a change of clothes, his violin, and hopes for a reunion with his parents.

Eighty years later, Anita Diaz travels on another train with her mother when they leave El Salvador to escape massacre by military gangs that invade their town and slaughter everyone in it. They arrive in Arizona just as the US government institutes a family separation policy to deter refugees. Seven-year-old Anita is now alone at a camp in Nogales. She escapes the brutal reality and separation from her mother by creating an imaginary world Azabahar where the journey without the security of parents or adults is processed through hopeful conversations between Anita and her imaginary friend, Klaudia. Meanwhile, Selena Durn, a social worker in Nogales, seeks legal help in hopes of finding Anita’s mother.

Selena’s character seems to be inspired by his real life mission and work Florence Project on Refugee and Immigrant Rights, an organization listed in Allende’s acknowledgments. This group works in “Ambos Nogales” (Arizona and Sonora) through a partnership with Border Initiative Cinema to provide legal aid, food, shelter, clothing and comfort to thousands of refugees and migrants turned away at the border by the US Border Patrol. Selena’s fictional journey comes from a real-life community resource. There are many true Selenas in Nogales and along the border territories. Their humanitarian service to good neighbors finds an essential voice in Allende’s story.

Children trapped by geopolitical violence and left to fend for themselves in immigration are the main inspiration for The wind knows my name. The story is a love letter to them and their plight is powerfully evoked through Anita’s conversations with her imaginary friend and frequent visits to the fictional world of Azabahar. Here again Allende’s story illuminates real life, that is coping mechanism children often use to navigate adversity. The wind knows my name responds to the refugee debate with a portrayal of cruelty. Seeking safe haven is something Allende and her family also endured. This lived experience is deeply felt in Anita’s imagined conversations with Claudia:

“I think mom is close, that’s what it sounded like when we talked to her on the phone. What does Claudia think? I didn’t cry when we talked to her, even though I wanted to. Well, I cried a little but she didn’t notice. If mom could come to he used to pick us up, he was going to come but he can’t now. Mom was crying so I told her we are fine in this place. It’s not like she was in the hierlera (ice box).

The shared experience of being separated from home, parents and siblings, a trauma that never leaves her behind, eventually brings Anita and Sam together. And while the pace of Allende’s narrative is occasionally punctuated by the advocacy of social justice as dialogue, it is the dialogue that is current, relevant, and real. Our civic discourse is dominated by a multitude of voices talking about two things, immigration and identity, who belongs and who doesn’t, and how to care for the homeless. In Allende’s version, healing is possible because empathy is a hopeful, if inconsistent, follower of migration.

A reader comes to understand that the title of Allende’s novel is both a reference and a refrain, revealed at the precise moment when the commodity is at stake and nothing about Anita and Sam’s search for the house is certain. Their whistle in the dark is an eternal song of hope. You can hear it, as it once was, in the real-life neighborhoods of Ambos Nogales.

Marcela Davison Aviles is a freelance writer and producer living in Northern California.