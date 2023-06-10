Pensioner discovers wooden object 2000 years older than Stonehenge | Smart news





Precious little is known about the problem of the Neolithic Age in Britain, the most obvious example being Stonehenge. Theories abound as to the origin of the 5,000-year-old structure, ranging from religious rituals THE alien communication. The Neolithic people of Britain left no written records for archaeologists to search for clues. But sometimes clues can come from unexpected places, as retired surgeon Derek Fawcett discovered four years ago. While digging a foundation for a workshop on his property in West Berkshire, 50 miles west of London, he discovered a fragment of wood, about three feet long, preserved in peat from Neolithic times. It was a rather surprising find at the bottom of a trench dug for the foundations of a new building. It was clearly very old and looked well preserved in the peat. After we took it down, we saw that there were markings that looked unnatural and possibly man-made, says Fawcett.in a recent statement from Historic England, the government agency that co-ordinated research on the artefact. The Tree Ring Dating Laboratory in Nottingham and the Center for Isotope Research at the University of Groningen worked together to date the wood, which they placed between 4640 and 4605 BC with 95 percent confidence. This means that this artefact predates Stonehenge by around 2,000 years, the oldest wood carving ever discovered in England. David Keys i Independent reports that excavations around Stonehenge in the 1960s led to a theory that giant wooden obelisks similar to totem poles were erected at the site before the actual stones. If such wooden obelisks ever existed, this new discovery may show what they looked like, Keys writes. This artefact also bears similarities to the oldest known wood carving found in Britain, a wooden pole was discovered in south Wales in 2012. Historic England also noted that the wood bears similar, possibly related, decorations to the Shigir Idol. First found by gold miners in Russia’s Ural Mountains in 1890, the Shigir Idol has been dated to 12,500 years ago, making it the oldest example of carved wood found anywhere. In 2021, when a new round of dating revealed Shigir Idol’s true age, New York Times Franz Lidz reported that the decorations on the Shigir Idol in turn resemble those at Gbekli Tepe, an 11,000-year-old temple in present-day Turkey. Marcel Niekus, an archaeologist in the Netherlands with the Foundation for Stone Age Research, told Times that the similarities between Shigir Idol and Gbekli Tepe may help piece together the history of human migration spanning thousands of years of Neolithic history. The geometric motifs that recur across Europe in the period serve as “evidence of long-distance contacts and a common sign language across wide areas,” Niekus said. And according to Historic England, the small, simple wooden artefact from West Berkshire could be the latest twist in that story. Get the latest stories in your inbox every weekday. Recommended videos

