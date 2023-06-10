Recently, a deer stands in the yard of a house near Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where they are an extremely common sight. (Photo provided)

SIU researcher helps with study showing COVID lockdown affected wildlife movement

by Tim Crosby

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Deer and other wildlife moved more freely during COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a new study, which included work by a researcher at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

The study, published today (June 9) in the journal Science, highlighted another impact of the lockdowns, which kept people more indoors while giving wildlife the green light to move more freely by “disengaging” the impact of humans in wildlife movement patterns.

As one of more than 170 co-authors of the study, Guillaume Bastille-Rousseau, assistant professor with SIU’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory, played a small but important role in the work. He was able to use long-term deer data that he and others at CWRL had been collecting since 2018 at both SIU’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center and Lake Shelbyville in central Illinois.

“Overall, our findings were consistent with the overall findings of the study,” Bastille-Rousseau said. “The severity of the lockdown in the US in general, and in Illinois, was not as high as other parts of the world, so there was still a little human activity in our places. This meant that the change in movement of deer during and after confinement was not as marked as observed with other species.

Looking back at the blockages

The pandemic lockdown resulted in a drastic reduction in human mobility, of study the authors stated. While not only were they often confined to their homes, the measures also saw officials close off recreation areas – both wild and otherwise – which also greatly reduced automobile traffic and its noise as well.

This “anthropause,” as the authors call it, provided a unique opportunity to quantify the effects of specific human mobility on wildlife by disentangling it from other factors, such as landscape effects and environmental change.

Piggy in other studies

Bastille-Rousseau had already been engaged in deer movement studies for several years, leading to a good number of collared deer under his supervision at two Illinois locations.

Using clover traps — a giant box-like trap — throw nets and dart guns, Bastille-Rousseau and his students captured and then fitted deer with GPS collars that are programmed to take a reading of their locations every 30 minutes or every hour.

“These locations are then sent to us by satellite,” he said. “We then analyze information on deer movement with several goals in mind, ranging from understanding disease transmission to how deer react to predators, such as coyotes or bobcats.

Having a small amount of traceable wildlife already available for analysis made Bastille-Rousseau a willing partner for the study published today.

“There was an opportunity that came out of this long-term tracking data to assess how deer might have been affected by the change in people’s behavior, for example, during the early days of the pandemic with stay-at-home orders,” he said.

Blockages and wildlife

During the first days of the pandemic lockdowns, stories appeared in the mainstream media of animals reasserting their presence in cities, Bastille-Rousseau recalled. The researchers’ work provides some science to support these observations.

For example, the data showed that in areas with very strict closures, animal movement increased drastically. Animals also avoided the roads less than usual, possibly due to the apparent drop in traffic during tighter congestion.

In other less strictly closed areas, residents can still benefit from natural areas.

“Doing this provided some relief from everything for those people,” Bastille-Rousseau. “But in those areas, the change in animal movements was not as obvious.”