Senegal: Amnesty International calls for independent investigation into deadly crackdown on protests

The Senegalese authorities must immediately carry out an independent and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 23 people, including three children, during the violent demonstrations of 1 and 2 June 2023, and shed light on the presence of armed civilian personnel acting along with security. forces, Amnesty International said today after gathering testimony and documenting the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations.

According to Amnesty International, at least 23 people have been killed during violent protests that have erupted in Dakar and Ziguinchor since June 1, and 390 others have been injured, according to the Senegalese Red Cross. The demonstrations have been marred by a number of human rights violations, including excessive use of force and attacks on freedom of expression and information, with access to social media and mobile internet being suspended.

We call on the authorities to conduct a credible, independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances of these deaths and ensure that those responsible for the unlawful killings are prosecuted in accordance with fair trial standards. Under international law, law enforcement officers must use firearms only in exceptional circumstances, when there is an imminent risk of serious injury or death, and not for the maintenance of law and order. Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa

Amnesty International spoke to 18 people, including witnesses to the fatal use of force and relatives of the victims. The organization also documented human rights violations by analyzing videos and other documents, such as death certificates and autopsy reports documenting, in particular, the gunshot wounds that led to the death of several demonstrators.

Bloody repression

According to our figures, at least 23 people died in Dakar and Ziguinchor during the violent demonstrations on June 1 and 2, some of whom were shot. A number of public buildings and private businesses were looted by demonstrators, including the University of Dakar and the City Hall of Pikine. Amnesty International spoke to relatives and families of those injured and killed.

Bassirou Sarr, 31, a tailor and resident of Pikine Guinaw-Rails (a suburb of Dakar), died after being shot in the head on 2 June. According to his brother Isa:

Bassirou had his workshop near the Thiaroye camp and, on Friday 2 June, there were spontaneous demonstrations in the area. Like several others, he had gone out to see the crowd of gendarmes and demonstrators near the workshop when he was shot in the head. He died instantly and the soldiers from Thiaroye camp took his body back to the camp. They told the gendarmes and demonstrators who were in front of their camp to leave. We lost our brother and we want justice. We have not even been able to take his body and bury him properly since Friday.

Amnesty International was able to view Bassirou Sarr’s death certificate, issued by Idrissa Pouye General Hospital in Grand-Yoff, which states that his death was the result of head trauma caused by a gunshot.

Like Bassirou Sarr, rapper-producer Abdoulaye Camara, 38, lost his life in the protests.

On Saturday June 3, Abdoulaye had gone to visit one of his friends in Ouagou Niayes. On his way to Niarry Tally, he encountered a crowd of demonstrators and police and was shot. In the videos that have circulated widely on social networks, we can see that he was then beaten by the HLM policemen while he was on the ground and dragged on the street. Throughout the day on Sunday, we went to the HLM and Dieuppeul police stations to find out if he was there, but it was the Dieuppeul fire brigade who told us that a body that was supposed to have been taken on the road was indeed deposited there by police on Saturday evening. Finally, on Monday, we found his body in the Dalal Jamm hospital morgue in Guediawaye, Djiby*, a relative of Abdoulaye Camara told Amnesty International.

Amnesty International was able to analyze several videos showing police beating Abdoulaye Camara while he was on the ground and visibly in a bad state.

Fallou Sall, a 17-year-old scrap worker from Thiaroye-sur-Mer, was shot dead on Friday June 2nd on his way home from work. According to his father, who spoke to Amnesty International, he succumbed to his injuries the next day. He had been shot in the neck and, according to his father, had been hospitalized for an entire day without surgery. His family is awaiting autopsy results.

In Ziguinchor, Souleymane Sano (25) and Ousmane Badio (17) were shot by police during demonstrations on June 1 and 2.

Issa, a friend of Souleymane Sano, told Amnesty International: I was with Souleymane Sano near the Complexe Cia hotel when a police officer crept up and shot him. We had left the Lindiane neighborhood around 5pm on June 2nd to demonstrate. Near the hotel, the police called for reinforcements and fired tear gas grenades to disperse us, causing us to flee. Souleymane found himself in a cul-de-sac and was hiding behind a lamp post when the police officer came down the main road, took aim and shot him. He was wounded in the arm. I went to him and shook him, but he didn’t answer. Along with other demonstrators, he was taken on a Jakarta motorcycle to the regional hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Amnesty International was able to consult Souleymane Sano’s death certificate, which concluded that he died violently from chest trauma caused by a gunshot wound.

Ousmane Badio, 17, was also shot dead on June 1 in Ziguinchor during demonstrations. According to his uncle and grandfather, Ousmane was shot 200 meters from his home in Korentas (a neighborhood of Ziguinchor), where demonstrations were taking place. Ousmane left the house at 17:00 on Thursday 1 June. 15 minutes later, people came to tell us that Ousmane was on the ground. He didn’t stay out long. He was hit in the chest and lost a lot of blood. He was taken to Silence Hospital, but lost a lot of blood on the way. He was pronounced dead on arrival. There were demonstrations near our house; youths were throwing stones and the police were responding with tear gas. Witnesses told us that it was one of these police officers who shot Ousmane and that, later, another individual, Souleymane Sarr, was shot by the same officers. His father has been in a state of shock and unable to speak since that day; Ousmane was his eldest son.

Armed people in civilian clothes alongside the security forces

The organization also noted the presence of armed men dressed in civilian clothes alongside security forces. These men, carrying weapons and violently attacking demonstrators, were clearly identified in videos that circulated widely on social media and which Amnesty International was able to analyze. In a press conference held on Sunday June 4, Chief Inspector Ibrahima Diop, director of Public Security, denied the presence of members of the defense or security forces wearing civilian clothes and accused elements of secret forces from abroad of infiltrating in the demonstrator.

Amnesty International recalls that the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Guidelines stipulate that officers deployed in relation to demonstrations must wear visible identification marks during the operation.

The State must not employ individuals for law enforcement operations without subjecting them to the rules of law enforcement operations, including identifying such individuals and authorizing the use of force only if necessary and proportionate. The authorities must shed light on the role of these individuals and prosecute them for the offenses committed. Seydi Gassama, Executive Director of Amnesty Senegal

Violations of the right to freedom of expression

Between June 4 and 6, the authorities decided to suspend internet access via mobile data. Access to social media was suspended between June 2 and 7. On June 1, Walf TV’s signal was cut off without prior notice (as required by Article 192 of the Press Code), cutting off their coverage of the demonstrations. The National Council for Audiovisual Regulation (CNRA) has denied any responsibility for this outage, the third since March 2021. Walf TV’s YouTube channel, on which the channel had attempted to broadcast its programs after this suspension, was also interrupted.

In 2020, in a decision concerning Togo, the ECOWAS Court of Justice ruled that the deliberate restriction of internet access during demonstrations was a violation of the right to freedom of information and expression.

These restrictions on the right to freedom of expression and information constitute arbitrary measures contrary to international law and cannot be justified by security requirements. We call on the authorities to restore the Walf television signal and refrain from restricting access to social media, said Samira Daoud.

Background

On Thursday June 1, political opponent Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for youth corruption. Spontaneous and violent demonstrations broke out that same day in a number of cities, including Dakar, Ziguinchor and Kaolack.