Flexible Work Internship Agency – GOV.UK

A&J Singh Ltd trading as Pharmacy Agency pharmacy England 01613 936349 Apprenticeship Solutions Ltd Global logistics education England 02392 385035 British Broadcasting Company (BBC) creator West Midlands 02087 438000 The Calico Enterprise Building North West 07976 079544 Career in Action Business, administration and finance, care and childcare services, engineering and construction, voluntary and community sector London 02037 841294 Cogent Skills Services Life sciences, industrial sciences, nuclear energy, defence England 01925 515200 CSL (Central Services) Ltd Sport and physical activity East of England, South East 01268 552218 Davies Resources Ltd Insurance and financial services England 02036 682890 Digital Innovators Digital West Midlands 01216 287224 EDA Learning & Development Ltd Wholesale electrical trade England 03333 056643 EdAid Ltd Creative, digital Greater Manchester, West Midlands, Greater London EN: CIC for the able future Construction and the built environment, agriculture and the environment, engineering and manufacturing Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Teesside, Yorkshire & Humberside, North East 03306 061460 Evolve Apprentices Ltd Construction, facilities management, property services, waste Birmingham, London 02037 440200 The future nation Digital Birmingham, London, Manchester 03333 234080 Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce creator North West, North East, Yorkshire & Humberside 01613 934315 Hays Specialist Recruitment Ltd Digital, construction England 07902 128785 HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) Retail and commercial enterprise, construction, planning and the built environment Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire 01633 630941, 07912 474506 Humber Apprentice Training Agency Ltd Engineering, manufacturing, energy, food production, transport and logistics Yorkshire and Humberside 01482 826635 Inspire ATA Ltd Education, SME business sector England 02038 364383 K10 Apprenticeships Ltd Building London, South East 02036 962660 McGinley Support Services Limited Infrastructure, construction, municipal services, transport – railway network, transport – highways England 01923 696770 MDS Ltd Fresh food and produce England 01733 667753 Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited All sectors (SME businesses) England 01484 483660 North of England NHS Commissioning Support Unit Health care North Cumbria, North East 01913 011300 Nicholas Associates Group Ltd Petrochemical, energy, engineering, logistics, commercial England 01709 789000 ScreenSkills Creative industries (film and TV) South East, London 02077 139800 Common practices Building Southwest 01172 980822 Southeast Center for the Built Environment Building Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Surrey, Oxfordshire, West Sussex 01189 207200 South West Apprenticeship Company Ltd All sectors South West, London, Merseyside, Nottinghamshire 01452 733962 Supplytrain CIC All sectors (SME businesses) England 02038 556029 The Apprenticeship Management Group Ltd Manufacture and installation of furniture (including kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms), district and county councils, warehousing and logistics England 03332 420799 Apprenticeship Training Agency Ltd Utilities, hospitality, decorative, industrial, powder coating and wall manufacturers England 03333 050116 Practice works Construction, logistics, production West Midlands 01215 446455 The New Leaf Initiative CIC Construction, warehousing and logistics, hospitality, waste management, youth work West Midlands 01212 968339 Construction Training and Apprenticeships Limited Construction, visitor economy, logistics and transport, health and social care, agriculture and environment (including agro-technology), education and childcare, creative and design, digital services, financial, manufacturing and advanced engineering, marine East of England, Kent & Medway, East Sussex, East Midlands, Brighton & Hove 01603 737739

