NEWS – Property owners still upset after second international bridge meeting

Karen Gleason

The 830 Times

A proposed alternate route to connect a second international bridge to U.S. Highway 90 northwest of Del Rio was revealed during an open house Thursday, but property owners near the route still aren’t happy.

Thursday’s open house at the Del Rio Civic Center drew more than 100 attendees, many of them property owners on the city’s west side. The meeting was organized by the city’s consulting engineers for the project, RRP Consulting Engineers of San Antonio, formerly S&B Infrastructure Ltd.

The city’s Director of Communication and Marketing, Anita Pruneda Mariner, welcomed the attendees.

Representatives of (consulting engineers) will present revised project alternatives resulting from public comments received during and after the first public meeting. After the meeting, we invite you to stick around for one-on-one feedback with the consultants. Your written comments will be included in the environmental filing for the proposed project, Mariner said.

She introduced Michael Riojas, senior project manager for RRP Consulting Engineers.

Riojas once again passed the project, which includes the proposed construction of a second international bridge over the Rio Grande, connecting the cities of Del Rio and Ciudad Acua, Coah., Mexico, and related roads and infrastructure.

Riojas said the second bridge is being considered to increase safety, moving commercial trucks out of the cities of Del Rio and Ciudad Acua and to ease the movement of commercial truck traffic through the region.

Riojas briefly reviewed the history of the existing bridge, which was originally built in 1930 and rebuilt in 1987, as well as a feasibility study through which the proposed site for a second international bridge was selected. That location, Riojas showed on a projected map, is about five miles upstream of the existing bridge.

Riojas then turned the presentation over to Barbara Castille, environmental scientist, who briefly reviewed the environmental process.

The National Environmental Policy Act requires any project that receives federal funds or federal permits or approvals to include a review of the project’s impacts on the human and natural environment. So the project (for a second bridge) will require federal approval and federal permits before construction. . . The National Environmental Policy Act requires federal agencies to consider environmental impacts that would have impacts on social, economic and cultural resources and natural resources as well, Castille noted, adding that those impacts would be enumerated in an environmental assessment document. .

Castille said a public meeting was held on the project in November 2022.

Two conceptual road alternatives were presented at this public meeting, she said.

She said the first alternative went north on the Rio Grande and then east along Las Brisas Boulevard to connect with the 90 Freeway.

The second alternative went northeast from the river and also connected to US 90 west of Del Rio.

After that public meeting, we got a lot of feedback, so thank you so much for filling out those comment forms. It is very important to us and very important to the planning process, she said.

Castille said after the November meeting, based on the many comments received, we looked at everything and came up with another alternative.

She directed the attendees’ attention to an orange line on a projected map and a handout they were given at the meeting.

This (third) alternative resulted from feedback from the public, Castille said.

She returned the presentation to Rioja, who went over the new alternative in more detail.

Riojas said many of the comments received after the first meeting had to do with concerns about possible increases in traffic and the resulting possible decrease in home and property values ​​along Las Brisas Boulevard.

The revised route also starts north from the Rio Grande, then makes a slight turn to the east before connecting with Las Brisas Boulevard. The route follows Las Brisas, then turns northeast just before the intersection of Las Brisas and Danda Lane and continues northeast to intersect US 90 in the area of ​​Hold Up Pass, just west of the old Wrights Steak House and about two miles to west of the Intersection of US Highway 90 with State Loop 79, the map shows.

After reviewing the itinerary, Riojas again encouraged those attending the meeting to fill out comment cards. He said the company would take comments until Friday, June 23.

He also discussed the project’s next steps, which include completing the environmental document and applying for a presidential permit for the bridge. Right-of-way purchases for the project could begin in 2025 and 2026, he said.

Under an optimistic plan, Riojas told the group, construction could begin in 2028.

Riojas closed the meeting by reminding attendees that they were invited to stay and visit the RRP representatives individually, which many did.

Others after the meeting lined up the elected officials who attended, including Mayor Al Arreola and Circuit Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. Other elected officials who attended the meeting included County Clerk Esther Chapoy, District Attorney Davids Martinez, County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton, Speaker Pro-tem Steve Webb, Councilor Jim DeReus, Councilor Alexandra Falcon Calderon and Councilor Jesus Lopez Jr.

In the end, a group of about 20 property owners with concerns about the route remained, and Owens, who spoke to them in the parking lot outside the civic center, promised another meeting with elected officials about the project in the near future.