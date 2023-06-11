Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive is underway, Zelenskyy saysExBulletin



KYIV, Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his first official confirmation on Saturday that Ukraine’s long-awaited offensive against Russian troops was underway.

“In Ukraine, counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place. At what stage, I will not say in detail,” Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian leader pledged an additional $375 million in military aid to Ukraine. His country has secured about $6 billion since Russia launched a full-scale invasion more than 15 months ago.

Ukraine’s offensive has gradually come into focus in recent days, with ground attacks against Russian troops in three separate areas in the southeast and east of the country.

Before Zelensky’s statements, Ukrainian leaders had declined to say whether the operation had begun. The Ukrainians have repeatedly said they would share few details about their offensive, billed as the biggest such operation since the Russian invasion in February last year.

Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russian forces were holding back Ukraine’s efforts to advance.

“We can clearly say that the offensive has begun, as shown by the use of strategic reserves by the Ukrainian army,” Putin said during a meeting with other heads of state in the southern Russian city of Sochi. “But Ukrainian troops have not achieved their stated tasks in a single combat zone.”

Zelenskyy responded on Saturday, saying: “I am in daily contact with our commanders. Everyone is positive. So you pass it on to Putin.”



Ukraine attacks in three separate areas

According to multiple reports, Ukrainian troops are attempting two separate strikes in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia and one near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Many military analysts had predicted that Ukraine would attack the southeast in an attempt to separate Russian forces in eastern Ukraine from Russian forces in the southern Crimean peninsula.

One of Russia’s few successes in the fighting was the creation of a land bridge along Ukraine’s southeastern coast last year, linking the two groups of Russian fighters.

As Ukraine tries to sever this link, it faces Russian troops who have had months to prepare. The Russians are said to have built multi-layered defenses that include trenches, minefields and concrete barriers in areas where Ukraine is considered most likely to attack.

In a further challenge for the Ukrainians, much of the terrain in the southeast is flat farmland, providing little cover for armies trying to advance.

However, the Ukrainians believe they can deal a powerful blow to the Russians with brigades containing thousands of troops recently trained in NATO countries, as well as an upgrade in Western-supplied weaponry.

While video and photos from the battlefield have been limited, some images show the Ukrainians using Bradley fighting vehicles recently purchased from the US and Leopard tanks from Germany.

“We are seeing newly Western-trained and equipped Ukrainian brigades taking part in significant armored assaults on Russian positions,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, an analyst who has closely monitored the war. “Those brigades with those equipment were built explicitly for this counteroffensive.”

Russians shoot down Western equipment supplied to Ukraine

However, Russia’s Ministry of Defense released a photo showing some of these armored vehicles in a group after they had been damaged and abandoned by the Ukrainians.

But Alperovich, who leads Silverado Policy Accelerator, a Washington think tank, said the early setback should not be surprising.

“Since the offensive has just begun, it’s too early to say how it will turn out,” he told NPR. “Ukraine is attacking Russia’s fortified positions. They are expected to take significant casualties.”

In addition to Ukraine’s push to the southeast, the army is also trying to advance near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russia recently occupied the city, which was reduced to rubble during months of fierce fighting. But Ukraine says it is making some progress north and south of the city in renewed fighting in recent days.

Many analysts believe Ukraine’s goal in Bakhmut is to keep Russian forces trapped in the city so they cannot leave to reinforce Russian troops in the southeast.

Elsewhere, the Russian military continues to fire missiles and launch drones at Ukrainian cities across the country.

Russia fired more than 40 rounds into Ukraine between Friday night and Saturday morning at three separate locations. Four Ukrainians were killed and more than 25 wounded, Ukrainian officials said.