International
2023 NCAA Baseball Bracket: Men’s College World Series Results, Schedule
The 2023 NCAA College Baseball Championship Super Regional Round is here and runs from June 9-12. You can get interactive NCAA baseball brackets here.
The complete regional, super regional and 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series schedules are below.
- Regional: Friday-Monday, June 2-5
- Super regional: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12
- First day of MCWS games: StartFriday, June 16
- Final MCWS: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26
- Final match of the championship: Monday, June 26
You can get a printable copy of the NCAA college baseball bracket here, and you can get a printable copy of the Men’s College World Series bracket here.
2023 NCAA baseball schedule, results for super regionals
Baton Rouge Super Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Charlottesville Super Regional – Charlottesville, Virginia
Eugene Super Regional – Eugene, Oregon
Fort Worth Super Regional – Fort Worth, Texas
Gainesville Super Regional – Gainesville, Florida
Hattiesburg Super Regional – Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Stanford Super Regional – Stanford, California
Winston-Salem Super Regional – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
2023 NCAA baseball schedule, results for regionals
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn (Southern Miss wins regional)
Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU (LSU wins regional)
Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia (Virginia wins regional)
Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson (Tennessee wins regional)
Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina (South Carolina wins regional)
Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina
Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL) (Texas wins regional)
Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas (TCU wins regional)
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida (Florida wins regional)
Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky
Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt (Oregon wins regional)
Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St. (Oral Roberts wins region)
Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St. (Indiana St. wins region)
Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama (Alabama wins regional)
Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest (Wake Forest wins regional)
2023 DI College Baseball Championship Bracket
(Click or tap here to open a .PDF of the printable bracket|Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)
2023 Men’s College World Series Bracket
(Click or tap here to open a .PDF of the printable bracket|Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)
Games begin with regionals and continue into super regionals before the 2023 Men’s College World Series begins Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. MCWS runs through Monday, June 26, if necessary.
EXPLAINED: How the Men’s College World Series Works
BaseballChampionship: Upcoming dates
|REGIONALS
|SUPER REGIONALS
|MCWS
|2024
|May 31 – June 3
|June 7-9 or 8-10
|June 14-24
MCWS HISTORY: Winningest Coaches|Most Titles|Most Appearances|The most represented conferences
Here’s more about how the tournament works:
What is the difference between the Division I baseball tournament and the College World Series?
The NCAA Division I baseball tournament is a 64-team tournament that begins in May. After two rounds of play (each consisting of multiple games), only eight teams remain. Those eight teams then head to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. The CWS is the pinnacle of the DI tournament, where teams compete in two brackets, with the winners of each meeting in the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.
When did the College World Series start?
The first NCAA Division I baseball tournament was in 1947 and would barely be recognizable as the same tournament today. The 1947 tournament featured only eight teams, which were divided into two four-team, single-elimination groups. The two winners California and Yale then met in a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated in the inaugural CWS and defeat Yale to capture the first title.
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been divided into two qualifying groups: automatic berths and at-large selections. As of 2014, in a typical year split, 31 conference champions receive automatic berths and 33 teams receive at-large bids, as determined by the NCAA Division Baseball Committee.
World College Men’s Serieschamps since 1947
California defeated Yale in the first Men’s College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions by winning the only MCWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
Here is a complete list of all College World Series finals in the event’s 73-year history.Ole Miss won the 2022 Men’s College World Series in two games over Oklahoma.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|coach
|OUTCOME
|THE CANDIDATE
|Home
|2022
|Ole Miss (42-23)
|Mike White
|4-2
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|2021
|Mississippi State (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O’Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O’Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|TEXAS
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|TEXAS
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Pass Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|State of Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Pass Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Pass Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|*Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Pass Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Pass Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|TEXAS
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquez
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquez
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|State of Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|TEXAS
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|TEXAS
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 rooms)
|State of Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 rooms)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 rooms)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 rooms)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John “Hello” Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|TEXAS
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|*Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington state
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Barry himself
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
* Indicates teams undefeated in College World Series play.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2023-06-10/2023-ncaa-baseball-bracket-mens-college-world-series-scores-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Devices | Google Ads API | Google for Developers
- 2023 NCAA Baseball Bracket: Men’s College World Series Results, Schedule
- Severe insomnia may increase risk by 50%
- Indian-American LGBTQ community urges PM Modi to support gay rights in India
- Juilliard fires professor after independent investigation finds credible evidence of misconduct
- 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 4 hockey model predictions
- Joan Collins, 90, looks glamorous in a white dress with a stylish cape as she attends the Kite Festival
- Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive is underway, Zelenskyy saysExBulletin
- Ozempic side effects may lead to hospitalization, long-term effects still unknown, doctors warn
- Imran upset over losing army support: Bilawal
- The 10 richest ministers in Jokowi’s advanced Indonesian cabinet
- Wangki Radio director Ian James’ journey from Hollywood to the Kimberley outback