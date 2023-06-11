2023 NCAA Baseball Bracket: Men’s College World Series Results, Schedule





The 2023 NCAA College Baseball Championship Super Regional Round is here and runs from June 9-12. You can get interactive NCAA baseball brackets here. The complete regional, super regional and 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series schedules are below. Regional: Friday-Monday, June 2-5

Friday-Monday, June 2-5 Super regional: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12 First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 16

Start Friday, June 16 Final MCWS: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26

Saturday-Monday, June 24-26 Final match of the championship: Monday, June 26 You can get a printable copy of the NCAA college baseball bracket here, and you can get a printable copy of the Men’s College World Series bracket here. 2023 NCAA baseball schedule, results for super regionals Baton Rouge Super Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana Charlottesville Super Regional – Charlottesville, Virginia Eugene Super Regional – Eugene, Oregon Fort Worth Super Regional – Fort Worth, Texas Gainesville Super Regional – Gainesville, Florida Hattiesburg Super Regional – Hattiesburg, Mississippi Stanford Super Regional – Stanford, California Winston-Salem Super Regional – Winston-Salem, North Carolina 2023 NCAA baseball schedule, results for regionals Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn (Southern Miss wins regional) Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU (LSU wins regional) Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia (Virginia wins regional) Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson (Tennessee wins regional) Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina (South Carolina wins regional) Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL) (Texas wins regional) Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas (TCU wins regional) Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida (Florida wins regional) Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt (Oregon wins regional) Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St. (Oral Roberts wins region) Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St. (Indiana St. wins region) Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama (Alabama wins regional) Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest (Wake Forest wins regional) 2023 DI College Baseball Championship Bracket (Click or tap here to open a .PDF of the printable bracket|Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG) 2023 Men’s College World Series Bracket (Click or tap here to open a .PDF of the printable bracket|Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG) Games begin with regionals and continue into super regionals before the 2023 Men’s College World Series begins Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. MCWS runs through Monday, June 26, if necessary. EXPLAINED: How the Men’s College World Series Works BaseballChampionship: Upcoming dates REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS MCWS 2024 May 31 – June 3 June 7-9 or 8-10 June 14-24 MCWS HISTORY: Winningest Coaches|Most Titles|Most Appearances|The most represented conferences Here’s more about how the tournament works: What is the difference between the Division I baseball tournament and the College World Series? The NCAA Division I baseball tournament is a 64-team tournament that begins in May. After two rounds of play (each consisting of multiple games), only eight teams remain. Those eight teams then head to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. The CWS is the pinnacle of the DI tournament, where teams compete in two brackets, with the winners of each meeting in the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion. When did the College World Series start? The first NCAA Division I baseball tournament was in 1947 and would barely be recognizable as the same tournament today. The 1947 tournament featured only eight teams, which were divided into two four-team, single-elimination groups. The two winners California and Yale then met in a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated in the inaugural CWS and defeat Yale to capture the first title. How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament? Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been divided into two qualifying groups: automatic berths and at-large selections. As of 2014, in a typical year split, 31 conference champions receive automatic berths and 33 teams receive at-large bids, as determined by the NCAA Division Baseball Committee. World College Men’s Serieschamps since 1947 California defeated Yale in the first Men’s College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions by winning the only MCWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha. Here is a complete list of all College World Series finals in the event’s 73-year history.Ole Miss won the 2022 Men’s College World Series in two games over Oklahoma. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) coach OUTCOME THE CANDIDATE Home 2022 Ole Miss (42-23) Mike White 4-2 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb. 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O’Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O’Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 TEXAS Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 TEXAS Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Pass Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 State of Florida Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Pass Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Pass Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 *Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Pass Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Pass Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 TEXAS Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquez 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquez 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 State of Florida Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 TEXAS Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 TEXAS Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 rooms) State of Florida Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 rooms) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 rooms) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 rooms) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John “Hello” Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 TEXAS Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 *Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington state Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Barry himself 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. * Indicates teams undefeated in College World Series play.

