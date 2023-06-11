The president of Ukraine gives the strongest hint, but the long-awaited counterattack has begun







Kiev

CNN

–

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given his clearest indication yet that Ukraine’s long-awaited push to liberate territory still held by Russian occupation forces is underway, saying corresponding counteroffensive defensive actions are underway in Ukraine. Speaking in Kiev on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader was asked to respond to comments from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who said on Friday it could be said with absolute certainty that [Ukrainian] the counterattack has begun. The Russian leader added that there had been no success. Zelensky rejected Putin’s suggestions that Ukraine’s armed forces were fighting and tried to put psychological pressure on him. It is interesting that Putin was talking about our counterattack. It is important that Russia feels [the counteroffensive]he feels they don’t have much time left, he said. On the battlefield, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported further Ukrainian offensive operations along the front line south and east of Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Ministry update, posted on its Telegram channel, said troops from the Vostok brigade immediately southeast of the front-line town of Orikhiv had repulsed two advance attempts by Ukrainian tank units, one near the village of Novopokrovka. In addition, he said two Ukrainian armored columns had been pushed back near Novodanilovka and Mala Tamkachka. In the same area, Russian military bloggers said Russian troops in positions near the road south of Orikhiv to Tokmak were continuing to report extremely heavy Ukrainian artillery fire. Further east along the front line, southwest of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had made three more attempts at breakthroughs, all of which it said had been defeated. CNN is unable to verify the Russian defense ministry’s claims, and the picture is no clearer from the Ukrainian side. Officials in Kiev have released little information since ramping up activity along the front between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk roughly six days ago. Zelensky, in his comments on Saturday at a press conference together with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although referring to the counteroffensive activities said, I will not give any details about the stage at which it is. After spending most of the winter engaged in fighting around Bakhmut, as well as training his soldiers and waiting for the arrival of Western military aid – such as tanks and longer-range strike weapons such as Storm Shadow missiles – recent weeks have seen Ukraine clearly violated by the rise of military activities. These have included what are known as shaping operations attacks on targets well behind the front lines, such as fuel depots and soldier barracks, and more recently probe operations, where a military conducts what are sometimes called force reconnaissance operations, which are designed to test the enemy’s weak points as well as his combat readiness. Despite this, and the Ukrainian leader’s comments on Saturday, there is still no evidence that Ukraine has begun a major advance involving a large number of forces.

