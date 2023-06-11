Parolin on #NotAlone: ​​The world needs hope and brotherhood

The World Meeting on Human Brotherhood opens with working groups focusing on Nobel Prizes, Environment, Schools, the Weak and Associations. Speaking on the sidelines of this event, Cardinal Pietro Parolin says that Pope Francis is fine and has already expressed his desire to resume work.

By Amedeo Lomonaco

You gather today as a sign of hope for the world, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin at the opening of the World Meeting Not Only on Human Brotherhood. Your being here together already represents a sign of hope. In fact, you have chosen to bring together the wealth of differences and experiences that each one is the bearer of, to witness what unites our humanity and allows us to know ourselves as brothers and sisters, as the Holy Father Francis teaches with his Magisterium .

Addressing some thirty Nobel laureates and other world leaders, Cardinal Parolin continued: To act in the spirit of fraternity is a responsibility that cannot be shirked by those who are called to enliven the culture of international relations.

Many of you, through the choices and gestures made in the conflict zones, show by the example of your life that in the cessation of dialogue, relationships degenerate and that the brotherhood that unites is stronger than the pain that divides. Many of you can attest to how weaving the web of patience of dialogue is arduous, often twisted and not infrequently incomplete, but it is what is most noble for the good of the human community, both locally and internationally.









Engagement of the Nobelists

Among the Nobel laureates participating in the World Meeting for Human Fraternity is the former president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos. Speaking to Vatican News, he expressed the hope that the countries will find means of dialogue and cooperation. This is the only way, he said, to build brotherhood.

The Colombian peace process, he added, has taught me that there are no conflicts that cannot be resolved; I believe that with this mentality we can solve many of the conflicts that exist in the world today.

The former president of Costa Rica, Oscar Arias Sanchez, drew attention to the war in Ukraine, which he described as the most cruel and painful. He lamented the feeling that there is no interest from both sides in the conflict to negotiate.

Bengali economist Muhammad Yunus said it was very important that the Vatican had called a meeting on human brotherhood because the world is going in the wrong direction. Someone has to raise their voice to say Look, this is the wrong way. We need to redesign. We need to rethink and go in a different direction.

Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman emphasized that gatherings like the Meeting on Human Brotherhood are not only about spreading messages, but reinforcing messages so that people understand the true meaning of brotherhood. She also emphasized the need to support those people who are sacrificing, fighting for freedom, for justice, for democracy, for peace; [and] not the leaders who are attacking these values.

The ways of brotherhood

Not only is it an initiative inspired by the Encyclical Letter All brothers, and organized by the Vatican Foundation of the same name in collaboration with St. Peter’s Basilica, the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Communication to promote the culture of fraternity, dialogue and peace. The event will gather different personalities and young people from all over the world.

The day is divided into two main parts. In the morning, five working groups focused on Nobel laureates, the environment, schools, the fragile and associations will meet to address the theme of fraternity and share ways of unification. In the afternoon, starting at 16:00, the Meeting will take place, a moment of celebration and unity in the name of sharing, art and music. The meeting will be directed by Italian television Carlo Conti. Saturday morning’s proceedings looked ahead to the afternoon event, when young people from different countries, holding hands, will join in a collective salute on the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square.

A key moment of the Meeting will be a hug between two young people, respectively from Ukraine and Russia. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of the Vatican Basilica, emphasized that they will be part of this embrace that wants to be worldwide.

He said that the hug is intended to awaken in consciousness the word brotherhood. He explained, I believe this is the foundation of our living on earth, but also of our living together. If we do not know ourselves in this way, we will not be able to build the future; we will always follow or try to prejudge.









Cardinal Parolin at the meeting with the Nobel laureates

Cardinal Parolin: The Pope is doing well

Before the morning’s work, Cardinal Pietro Parolin spoke to journalists. Responding specifically to a question about Pope Francis’ health, the Vatican Secretary of State said the Pope is doing well, adding: The news I have received, beyond what has been published, is that the course is positive and that the Pope has already expressed his desire to resume work; so that’s a good sign.

War in Ukraine: Holy See Focuses on Humanitarian Aspects

Cardinal Parolin also spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine: We will now inform the Pope about what happened during Cardinal Zuppi’s visit to Kiev and then we will reflect together a little on what to do next.

He said that the mission of the president of the Conference of Italian Bishops went very well: There was also the meeting with President Zelensky, which was not taken for granted.

He also noted that there was an opportunity to deepen those concepts that the president had already expressed to the Holy Father. These include the nature of the peace plan that they would like to get the broadest consensus from the international community.

Cardinal Parolin explained that the Holy See can certainly be involved in peace efforts, adding that at this point it is necessary to see how this can be achieved, especially in humanitarian terms. This, the Cardinal Secretary of State pointed out, could be a specific area in which we will work from our side.

A possible meeting between Cardinal Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill?

The Cardinal then answered a question about a possible meeting between Cardinal Zuppi and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow: We have not yet spoken about the visit to Moscow; we must first report to the Holy Father, [and] see what his tendencies are. But I believe that there would be no difficulty in meeting with Patriarch Kirill.

Regarding the situation of forcibly deported children in Russia, the Secretary of State of the Vatican emphasized that it is a very, very delicate issue, adding that it is a matter of finding formulas, but it is not easy; we also plan to continue work in this direction.

The way of brotherhood

Turning to the conclusion of the meeting with the Nobel laureates, Cardinal Parolin said that it demonstrated the commitment on the part of all to work towards the understanding of human brotherhood. The importance of this day, he said, is that there should be a concrete commitment to overcoming conflicts through this high road that the Pope has shown us in the encyclical. All brothers: [the path] of brotherhood.