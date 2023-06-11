Sudan fighting risks rekindling Darfur warExBulletin



AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG As fighting in Sudan’s capital continues to intensify, experts say it is spreading into the country’s western Darfur region and risks fully rekindling a half-dormant conflict that began two decades ago.

Brutal ethnic violence erupted in Darfur in 2003 when the government deployed the notorious Janjaweed Arab militia to quell an uprising by non-Arab groups, killing hundreds of thousands of people in what was widely labeled a genocide. That war ended in 2020, although there have been sporadic incidents of violence since then.

In the current conflict in Sudan, which began in April, the de facto government and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group that grew out of the Janjaweed, have been vying for power, with much of the fighting centered on the capital of Sudan. Khartoum. But experts warn that now it is Darfur that is facing disaster.

Eric Reeves, an American academic who has studied Sudan for more than 20 years with a focus on Darfur, says he believes the RSF, after suffering heavy casualties in Khartoum, may soon retreat to Darfur “with their loot”. to regroup.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, once led a Janjaweed brigade in the region.

Towns across Darfur, such as El Geneina, Kutum and El Fashar, have all seen heavy fighting in recent weeks. Satellite images of various areas show burnt villages and widespread destruction.

“We have seen in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, and very close to the border with Chad… how terrible the nightmare of violence can be, how destructive, how cruel. The question is whether there is anything to limit the RSF [and] allied Arab militias, if they actually withdraw from Khartoum,” Reeves says in an email to NPR.

“They are well armed, have hijacked many vehicles and have no political or ideological motivation, just a lust for money and power.”

Back to the dark days

Reeves says the current fighting also has an ethnic component and warns “genocide looks set to resume on a very large scale”.

Mohamed Osman, Sudanese researcher for Human Rights Watch, agrees that the recent violence in Darfur is raising the ghosts of the past.

“Many people from non-Arab communities said how the brutality of these attacks, the killings, the massive destruction of property and food supplies, the looting, [have] it’s reminding them of the dark early days of the conflict in Darfur,” says Osman.

“However, they also noted recent and new dynamics of violence, including the power vacuum created by the fighting in Khartoum. … [The government’s Sudanese Armed Forces] and the police mostly withdrew from different parts of West Darfur,” he adds.

A widespread disruption of communications in the region has made contact with sources on the ground almost impossible. But early last month, Adeeb Yousif, a former governor of Central Darfur, spoke to NPR.

He said he was concerned about people in the region who were still internally displaced, two decades after the outbreak of the last conflict. There are more than 3.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs) from previous conflicts in Darfur, according to United Nations refugee agency.



Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

“Some of the IDPs, they have been revictimized,” Yousif said, noting that their camps had been burned. “Therefore, they have moved from one place to another… and have been distributed in areas such as [the] road,” he said.

Dr. Attiyah Abdullah, secretary general of the Sudanese Doctors Union, tells NPR that because telecommunications are down, it has been impossible to keep up with the rising death toll in Darfur. But based on the available statistics, the victims are in the hundreds.

The violence is also creating a new wave of refugees, with more than 115,000 people recently fleeing Darfur to neighboring Chad.

Sudanese refugees shared harrowing accounts of brutality at home during NPR’s recent visit to makeshift camps in eastern Chad near the border with Sudan.

Marriam Hadiya Mohammed, 23, recently went to Chad for refuge.

“The reason I came is because the ‘Arabs’ came to my house and told me you’re going to vacate our house or we’re going to kill you all,” she told NPR, referring to RSF fighters.



Emmanuel Akinwotu for NPR

Ali Tahir Mohammed, 55, also fled to Chad.

They were “just killing people. Anyone, a woman who asked for herbs, they would kill them. Children who took water, they would kill them. So we just couldn’t live there,” he said.

Serious humanitarian situation

Doctors Without Borders, the medical aid group known by its French initials, MSF, has staff on the ground in Darfur but has been unable to enter the hospital it supports in El Geneina since it was attacked and looted on April 26. Residents, including pregnant women and children, are now unable to access services, MSF says, describing the situation as “unbearable”.

“Movement in the city is currently restricted to the vicinity around the house due to the risk of random shootings, snipers and carjackings. Access to basic necessities such as water is fraught with danger and the task of removing bodies from the streets has become impossible.” says Moussa Ibrahim, MSF logistics supervisor at El Geneina.

“The consequences of the escalating conflict are devastating, with attacks on humanitarian organizations, police headquarters where weapons were stolen, and civilian locations such as the local market and the main university,” he adds.

MSF has a surgical team waiting across the border in Chad, but Ibrahim says it is difficult for patients to get there.

“The road from El Geneina to Chad is fraught with dangers as armed groups often patrol and can stop you on your way. There is no guarantee of safety,” he says.

Meanwhile, former governor Yousif, Reeves and others warn that the fighting is having a catastrophic effect on the region’s agriculture, which could lead to greater food insecurity or even famine.

Whatever happens next in the nearly two-month conflict, Reeves says one thing is certain: “Darfur will be the focus of the RSF for the foreseeable future.”

NPR Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu contributed reporting from eastern Chad.